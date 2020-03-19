Fort Edward's Morgan Fish to receive scholastic sports award
0 comments

Fort Edward's Morgan Fish to receive scholastic sports award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fort Edward vs. Salem girls basketball

Fort Edward's Morgan Fish looks to pass during a Dec. 10 Adirondack League girls basketball game against Salem at Fort Edward.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward senior Morgan Fish has been named one of 10 scholastic award recipients by the Capital District Sports Women of the Year.

Fish, who competed in volleyball and basketball for the Flying Forts, is scheduled to be among those honored at the inaugural CDSWOY awards gala on May 12 at Proctors Theater in Schenectady. 

Fish is her school's valedictorian with a 99 average, and a member of the National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society. She is a student in the New Visions Medical Program.

Fish was a four-year varsity athlete in volleyball and basketball and served as a team captain in both sports. She is also a volunteer in several community programs, including the Double H Ranch, Key Club and Regional Food Bank.

+1 
Morgan Fish

Fish
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News