Fort Edward's Morgan Fish to receive scholastic sports award

FORT EDWARD — Fort Edward senior Morgan Fish has been named one of 10 scholastic award recipients by the Capital District Sports Women of the Year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Fish, who competed in volleyball and basketball for the Flying Forts, is scheduled to be among those honored at the inaugural CDSWOY awards gala on May 12 at Proctors Theater in Schenectady.

Fish is her school's valedictorian with a 99 average, and a member of the National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society. She is a student in the New Visions Medical Program.

Fish was a four-year varsity athlete in volleyball and basketball and served as a team captain in both sports. She is also a volunteer in several community programs, including the Double H Ranch, Key Club and Regional Food Bank.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0