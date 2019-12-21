Fort Edward's Morgan Fish balances school, sports, diabetes

"She’s the kind of kid I don’t have to tell to do something twice," Thomas said. "She’s going to go out of her way to do it the right way the first time. She’s a brilliant kid. Especially nowadays I give a lot of credit to her parents for raising a good young lady and instilling good values in her. It’s a struggle at times, but she more often than not finds a balance between sports and her studies."

"(Basketball) is super-competitive, I’m super-competitive — the way he pushes us, he gives us the goals that we’re looking for," Fish said. "We’re trying to get back where the girls were before six of them (graduated) and we had to come up as freshmen. We’re trying to get back there, so that pushes me to want to try harder and be the best I can be on the court for the team."

Fish has reached double figures a couple of times this season for the Flying Forts. She is a team captain and a leader, and she usually pairs up with one of her younger teammates during shooting drills.

"She’s not a vocal kid, I’m trying to get her to be more vocal and share her knowledge with the younger girls coming up," Thomas said. "She’s done a good job of stepping into that role this year and really helping out with us having three freshmen and an eighth-grader on the team. We need her to be vocal and talk and get girls in the right places at times."

"I try to not be as intense as he is — I don’t want to be yelling at people, but I do want to try to help them, get them in place," Fish said. "Everything I’ve learned I want to pass on, because what good is it going to do me when I’m done with basketball?"

