Fort Edward's Morgan Fish balances school, sports, diabetes

FORT EDWARD — Morgan Fish has a lot more on her plate than the average high school student-athlete.
The Fort Edward senior has the highest grade-point average in her class and is the starting shooting guard and backup point guard for the girls basketball team. She's a leader on a young squad that is off to a 4-1 start this season.
She is also part of the New Visions Health Careers Exploration program through BOCES, which allows seniors looking to go into the medical field or medical school to explore the profession.
"We're in the classroom two days a week learning about anatomy and physiology, vital signs," Fish said before practice earlier this week, "and that prepares us for the three days out of the week that we're out in the hospital and in the community at clinical sites observing different health-care professions."
Fish, 17, is particularly interested in the field of endocrinology because of her own daily battle with Type 1 diabetes.
"It's really something that I'm looking toward because I feel like I can relate to patients more than maybe a regular person could," she said. "I've been there, I've done that, I can help you through it a little more."
A rigorous academic program, plus playing for a basketball coach who demands a lot of hard work from his players in practice, makes for a demanding schedule for Fish. She has applied to seven colleges, including Stony Brook, Vermont and the Albany College of Pharmacy.
"It's pretty phenomenal what she’s doing," Fort Edward girls basketball coach Jason Thomas said. "She’s up a lot of nights till 12:30, 1 in the morning doing schoolwork, and then to come to school and then go through one of my practices — it’s not an easy task, but she finds a way to balance it out."
Diabetes adds one more challenge to her already busy schedule.
"It can be difficult to manage sometimes — it's kind of an eye-opener," said Fish, who also plays volleyball. "You think of the responsibility of every normal teenager, especially seniors trying to get ready for college, and then you add this on there. I'm trying to regulate my blood sugar so I don't drop low in the middle of the night, so I'm not too high and nauseous all the time, so I don't end up in the hospital with a DKA (diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition).
"That’s a lot of extra responsibility," she added, "but it’s kind of a bittersweet thing, because I feel like without it, I wouldn’t be as passionate about what I want to do with my life."
Fish has had diabetes since she was 9 years old. Type 1 diabetes, formerly known as juvenile diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, the hormone that allows the body to use and store glucose for energy and regulates blood sugar.
"My pancreas kind of failed — they didn't really give me a reason why, and I'm the only person in family that's ever had it," Fish said. "They said it might have been a viral infection that stayed and attacked my pancreas, so my liver doesn't send the signals to the pancreas so that I can release insulin. So I have to do it manually."
Unlike Type 2 diabetes, which can be managed with diet and exercise, Type 1 diabetics must take insulin and monitor their blood sugar to avoid life-threatening conditions. Fish wears an insulin pump called an Omnipod, about half the size of a credit card, just below her waist. It works with a wireless device called a Personal Diabetes Manager.
"I change it every three days and I use a little PDM device — it looks like a cell phone — and that's how I give myself insulin," Fish said. "I put in the number of carbs that I'm eating and it populates pretty much everything (onscreen) for me. I have the Dexcom, too — that reads my blood sugar through a sensor, so I don't have to finger-stick as much as I used to."
Fish also regulates her insulin during periods of intense exercise — such as a typical Fort Edward practice with coach Thomas.
"I will usually either suspend my insulin completely, since we’re exercising it can make my blood sugar drop low," Fish said. "If I’m not getting insulin, it causes my blood sugar to go high, so that exercise and decreased insulin balances out."
Fish has played basketball since she was in second grade. Her parents, Bruce and Erica, were her youth coaches through sixth grade.
She fits in well as a shooting guard, now in her fourth season playing for Thomas.
"She’s the kind of kid I don’t have to tell to do something twice," Thomas said. "She’s going to go out of her way to do it the right way the first time. She’s a brilliant kid. Especially nowadays I give a lot of credit to her parents for raising a good young lady and instilling good values in her. It’s a struggle at times, but she more often than not finds a balance between sports and her studies."
"(Basketball) is super-competitive, I’m super-competitive — the way he pushes us, he gives us the goals that we’re looking for," Fish said. "We’re trying to get back where the girls were before six of them (graduated) and we had to come up as freshmen. We’re trying to get back there, so that pushes me to want to try harder and be the best I can be on the court for the team."
Fish has reached double figures a couple of times this season for the Flying Forts. She is a team captain and a leader, and she usually pairs up with one of her younger teammates during shooting drills.
"She’s not a vocal kid, I’m trying to get her to be more vocal and share her knowledge with the younger girls coming up," Thomas said. "She’s done a good job of stepping into that role this year and really helping out with us having three freshmen and an eighth-grader on the team. We need her to be vocal and talk and get girls in the right places at times."
"I try to not be as intense as he is — I don’t want to be yelling at people, but I do want to try to help them, get them in place," Fish said. "Everything I’ve learned I want to pass on, because what good is it going to do me when I’m done with basketball?"
