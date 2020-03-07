Fort Edward captures first title since 2016

TROY — Tournament MVP Gaby Thomas scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds Saturday to lead Fort Edward to a 46-28 Class D championship victory over Whitehall.
For the top-seeded Flying Forts (21-2), it is their first Section II girls basketball title since 2016. Haleigh Condon netted eight points and Caitlin Mahoney had seven boards for Fort Edward.
Whitehall (13-11), the late-surging seventh seed, kept Fort Edward under wraps for most of the first half. The Railroaders were led by Kyrie Smith's 12 points.
Check back later for a complete story. Class D Championship
Whitehall (13-11)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Zoe Eggleston;1;2;0;8
Kyrie Smith;3;0;6;12
Madison Gould;1;0;0;2
Ashlyn Groesbeck;1;0;0;2
Olivia Whiting;0;0;0;0
Blake Bird;0;0;0;0
Sam Howland;1;0;2;4
Riley West;0;0;0;0
Amelia Lyng;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;2;8;28
Fort Edward (21-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gaby Thomas;5;2;2;18
Haleigh Condon;2;1;1;8
Caitlin Mahoney;1;1;0;5
Morgan Fish;0;1;0;3
Gabby Kholstinin;3;0;0;6
Belle Gulick;0;1;1;4
Abby Newell;0;0;2;2
Sam Witters;0;0;0;0
Natalie Durkee;0;0;0;0
Totals;11;6;6;46
Whitehall;9;6;5;8 — 28
Fort Edward;5;11;16;14 — 46 Other stats: Howland (White) 7 rebounds. Eggleston (White) 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Smith (White) 4 rebounds. Thomas (FE) 15 rebounds, 6 assists. Mahoney (FE) 7 rebounds. Gulick (FE) 5 rebounds.
