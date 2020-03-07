You are the owner of this article.
Fort Edward captures first title since 2016
Fort Edward captures first title since 2016

TROY — Tournament MVP Gaby Thomas scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds Saturday to lead Fort Edward to a 46-28 Class D championship victory over Whitehall.

For the top-seeded Flying Forts (21-2), it is their first Section II girls basketball title since 2016. Haleigh Condon netted eight points and Caitlin Mahoney had seven boards for Fort Edward.

Whitehall (13-11), the late-surging seventh seed, kept Fort Edward under wraps for most of the first half. The Railroaders were led by Kyrie Smith's 12 points.

