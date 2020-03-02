Flying Forts top Hartford, move on to Class D final

BALLSTON SPA — Gaby Thomas finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists as top-seeded Fort Edward beat Hartford 51-37 in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Haleigh Condon had 14 points and Caitlin Mahoney added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Flying Forts earned a trip to Saturday's championship game. Fort Edward will meet Whitehall at Hudson Valley Community College at 4:15 p.m.
For Hartford, Karlee Nims recorded 12 points and Abby Monroe added 11 points.
Whitehall's Zoe Eggleston takes a shot over Northville's Emily Shepard during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Whitehall's Samantha Howland and Northville's Grace Forsey look on as a free throw rebounds during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Whitehall's Kyrie Smith is fouled by Northville's Kerrigan Groff during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Whitehall's Samantha Howland takes a shot over Northville's Emily Shepard during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Northville's Emily Shepard attempts to steal the ball from Whitehall's Samantha Howland during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Whitehall's Amelia Lyng pivots before Northville's Morgan Mackey during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Northville's Kerrigan Groff pressures Whitehall's Zoe Eggleston during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Whitehall's Kyrie Smith guards Northville's Madalyn Biche during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Northville's Madalyn Biche blocks a pass intended for Whitehall's Blake Bird during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Fort Edward's Caitlin Mahoney weaves through Hartford's Abigail Monroe and Hannah Monroe during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Fort Edward's Gabriella Kholstinin closes in on the hoop past Hartford's Secora Saunders during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Fort Edward's Morgan Fish shoots the ball past Hartford's Abigail Monroe during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Hartford's Isabelle French looks on as Fort Edward's Gaby Thomas makes a layup during Monday's Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Hartford's Isabelle French attempts to bat the ball from the arms of Fort Edward Hartford's Haleigh Condon during their Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School on Monday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Fort Edward's Abbigail Newell guards Hartford's Isabelle French during their Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School on Monday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Hartford's Karlee Nims snags the rebound before Fort Edward's Gaby Thomas during their Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School on Monday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Fort Edward's Gaby Thomas (24), Isabelle Gulick (21), and Hartford's Karlee Nims grapple for the rebound during their Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School on Monday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Fort Edward fans cheer after a 3-point shot makes it in the basket during the Flying Forts' Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School on Monday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Fort Edward's Morgan Fish guards Hartford's Sarah Monroe during their Class D semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament at Ballston Spa High School on Monday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
