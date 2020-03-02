You are the owner of this article.
Flying Forts top Hartford, move on to Class D final
BALLSTON SPA — Gaby Thomas finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists as top-seeded Fort Edward beat Hartford 51-37 in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.

Haleigh Condon had 14 points and Caitlin Mahoney added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Flying Forts earned a trip to Saturday's championship game. Fort Edward will meet Whitehall at Hudson Valley Community College at 4:15 p.m.

For Hartford, Karlee Nims recorded 12 points and Abby Monroe added 11 points.

Class D Semifinal

Hartford (14-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gabbie McFarren;1;0;5;7

Isabella French;0;1;1;4

Abby Monroe;4;0;3;11

Karlee Nims;5;0;2;12

Cassandra Wade;0;0;0;0

Hannah Monroe;0;0;0;0

Sarah Monroe;0;0;0;0

Alawnah Dunda;1;0;0;2

Secora Saunders;0;0;1;1

Totals;11;1;12;37

Fort Edward (20-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Abby Newell;1;0;0;2

Gabby Kholstinin;1;1;0;5

Belle Gulick;0;0;0;0

Morgan Fish;0;0;2;2

Gaby Thomas;5;1;5;18

Caitlin Mahoney;2;1;3;10

Haleigh Condon;4;1;3;14

Totals;13;4;13;51

Hartford;7;8;7;15 — 37

Ft. Edward;14;11;15;11 — 51

