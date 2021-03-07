 Skip to main content
Fast start sends Tigers to victory
agate

Hudson Falls got off to a 13-2 start and led by 21 points at halftime on the way to a victory over Granville.

HUDSON FALLS 47, GRANVILLE 27

League: Non-league

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Jenna Tooley 2 0 0 4

Nicole Arnhold 0 0 0 0

Haley Corlew 1 1 1 6

Hannah Ingleston 0 0 0 0

Reagan Swain 0 0 0 0

Laura Arnhold 1 0 3 5

Rachel Beaver 0 0 0 0

Bri Ferrin 0 0 0 0

Lily Strout 4 0 0 8

Alexis Taylor 0 0 0 0

Caroline Gould 0 0 0 0

Bailey Phillips 2 0 0 4

Totals 10 1 4 27

Hudson Falls (3-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Seneca Williamson 3 0 0 6

Ashlyn Hutchinson 4 0 0 8

Nina Daley 2 0 1 5

Laine Horrigan 0 0 0 0

Emma Barton 1 0 0 2

Ella Bigelow 1 0 0 2

Mikayla Varney 3 1 0 9

Emma Rose 2 1 2 9

Lily Lanphear 3 0 0 6

Totals 19 2 3 47

Granville 2 8 7 10 — 27

Hudson Falls 13 18 16 0 — 47

