Fast start sends Tigers to victory

Hudson Falls got off to a 13-2 start and led by 21 points at halftime on the way to a victory over Granville.
HUDSON FALLS 47, GRANVILLE 27
League: Non-league
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Jenna Tooley 2 0 0 4
Nicole Arnhold 0 0 0 0
Haley Corlew 1 1 1 6
Hannah Ingleston 0 0 0 0
Reagan Swain 0 0 0 0
Laura Arnhold 1 0 3 5
Rachel Beaver 0 0 0 0
Bri Ferrin 0 0 0 0
Lily Strout 4 0 0 8
Alexis Taylor 0 0 0 0
Caroline Gould 0 0 0 0
Bailey Phillips 2 0 0 4
Totals 10 1 4 27
Hudson Falls (3-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Seneca Williamson 3 0 0 6