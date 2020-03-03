Fast start propels Cambridge back to final

Cambridge 84, Berne-Knox 36: The top-seeded Cambridge girls basketball team jumped out to a 29-10 first-quarter lead en route to an 84-36 win over Berne-Knox in a Class C semifinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at Colonie.

The Indians (21-1), the defending state Class C champions, will play second-seeded Maple Hill in the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College.

After a slower second quarter, the Indians led 48-22 at halftime, but picked up the pace again in the third, outscoring Berne-Knox 31-12.

Sophie Phillips led Cambridge in scoring with 25 points. She also added three assists and three steals. Lilly Phillips contributed 19 points, nine steals and four assists.

Stasia Epler scored 16 points to go along with four steals and two assists. Fiona Mooney had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, as well as five assists. Ruth Nolan had three points, four steals and three assists.

Alexis Wright led Berne-Knox with 13 points.

Class C Semifinal Berne-Knox ;2P;3P;FT;TP Grace Tymchyn;1;0;4;6 Liz Lendrum;1;0;0;2 Taylor Meacham;0;3;2;11 Jaida Wesley;1;0;0;2 Alexis Wright;4;1;2;13 Regan Smith;1;0;0;2 Totals;8;4;8;36 Cambridge (21-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Lilly Phillips;1;4;5;19 Sophie Phillips;1;7;2;25 Ruth Nolan;0;1;0;3 Stasia Epler;1;4;2;16 Abby Maher;1;0;0;2 Fiona Mooney;7;0;1;15 Mack McLenithan;2;0;0;4 Totals;13;16;10;84 Berne-Knox;10;12;12;2 — 36 Cambridge;29;19;31;5 — 84

