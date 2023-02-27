TROY — Allison O'Hanlon scored 18 points and defending champion Duanesburg rode a big early lead to a 60-28 victory over Whitehall in the Class C championship game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.

Duanesburg led 11-0 after one quarter and 38-5 at halftime. Alex Moses and Hannah Mulhern each scored 16 points for the Eagles, who earned a trip to the Class C-CC playoff on Friday.

Madison Gould scored 11 points to lead Whitehall, the Adirondack League champion, which finished the season 18-5. Gould was named to the Class C all-tournament team.

Check back later for a full story on this game.

Class C Final WHITEHALL (18-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Madison Gould;2;2;1;11 Samantha Howland;2;0;1;5 Jayden Hughes;0;0;0;0 Ashlyn Groesbeck;0;0;0;0 Blake Bird;1;0;0;2 Vinna Jensen;0;0;0;0 Presley Gosselin;0;0;0;0 Ava Ruby;1;0;0;2 Emily Lyng;0;0;0;0 Lily Lavin;0;0;0;0 Haylee Pratt;1;0;0;2 Julia Arquette;1;0;0;2 Bri Eddy;2;0;0;4 Totals;10;2;2;28 DUANESBURG (19-6) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Hannah Mulhern;3;3;1;16 Ella Raymond;0;0;0;0 Alex Moses;3;3;2;16 Kate O'Hanlon;3;0;0;6 Allison O'Hanlon;5;2;2;18 Alison Bates;0;0;0;0 Erin Johnson;0;0;0;0 Stella Hyde;1;0;0;2 Marisa James;1;0;0;2 Harlee Manus;0;0;0;0 Mia Moses;0;0;0;0 Totals;16;7;5;60 Whitehall;0;5;10;13 — 28 Duanesburg;11;27;14;8 — 60

