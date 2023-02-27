TROY — Allison O'Hanlon scored 18 points and defending champion Duanesburg rode a big early lead to a 60-28 victory over Whitehall in the Class C championship game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday.
Duanesburg led 11-0 after one quarter and 38-5 at halftime. Alex Moses and Hannah Mulhern each scored 16 points for the Eagles, who earned a trip to the Class C-CC playoff on Friday.
Madison Gould scored 11 points to lead Whitehall, the Adirondack League champion, which finished the season 18-5. Gould was named to the Class C all-tournament team.
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.