Dingmon powers Corinth past Schuylerville

CORINTH — Emily Dingmon led all scorers with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists Friday night to lead the Corinth girls basketball team to a 47-36 non-league victory over Schuylerville.

Taylor Stone added 14 points for the Tomahawks, and Alexis Crossman hit important free throws down the stretch to go with a great defensive game, including 18 rebounds and four steals.

Corinth hit 6 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter to maintain the lead and seal the win.

Macey Koval led the Black Horses with 13 points.

NISKAYUNA 46, QUEENSBURY 28: Kathleen Birmingham scored 16 points and Olivia O'Meally added 15 as Niskayuna topped Queensbury in the first round of the Michelle Bennett Memorial Tournament.

Kendra Ballard led the Spartans with 10 points and Dyllan Ray added seven.

In other games in the tournament, Glens Falls defeated Cohoes 62-44, and Hudson Falls fell to Guilderland, 55-34.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 63, GRANVILLE 38: Jordanna Kenny and Madison Lent each scored 22 points to power Hadley-Luzerne in the Adirondack League opener for both teams.

Kenny added 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks for the Eagles, who also got eight boards and six steals from Lent.

Ella Olsen scored 12 points to lead the Golden Horde, who also got nine points from Lauren Bascom on three consecutive 3-pointers.

WARRENSBURG 64, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 25: Kara Bacon scored 19 points to lead the visiting Burghers past Spa Catholic in a non-league matchup.

Elli York and Hope Sherman each added 12 points for Warrensburg, which rolled out to a 34-10 halftime lead.

Grace Schaefer led the Saints with 13 points and Rylee Cornell had seven in the loss.

DELHI 44, CAMBRIDGE 37: Schuylar Nolan scored 11 points and dished out five assists Thursday night in Cambridge's loss to Delhi in the first round of the Dick Alwine Tournament at Delhi.

Megan Day added 10 points and six rebounds and Tristann Crandall had eight points for Cambridge.

Natalie Vredenburgh led Delhi with 18 points.