Dingmon, DeLisle Corinth pull away in quarterfinal, stay unbeaten

DUANESBURG — Corinth and its unblemished record faced a test on Wednesday night. But when the going got tough, two of the Tomahawks’ biggest stars stepped forward.

Emily Dingmon and Maddie DeLisle poured in the points down the stretch as Corinth beat Maple Hill 46-37 in a Class C quarterfinal of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament. The fourth-seeded Tomahawks advance to play No. 1 Duanesburg in the semifinals on Tuesday at Colonie (7:30 p.m.).

Maple Hill cut Corinth’s lead to 34-33 midway through the fourth quarter. DeLisle hit a field goal and a 3-pointer in quick succession to make it a six-point game. After a Maple Hill basket, Dingmon scored and drew a foul, with the ensuing free throw giving Corinth a 42-35 lead.

Dingmon then hit four more free throws in the final minutes. Dingmon finished with 23 points. DeLisle added 14.

“This team just refuses to lose,” coach Kelly Hoertkorn said in a phone interview. “They have complete confidence in each other; they have each others’ backs. Going into the game, we just said we’ve got to take care of business like we have all season.”

Hoertkorn said the Tomahawks weren’t worried about the momentum getting away from them when Maple Hill made it close in the fourth quarter.

“We’ve trusted our defense all season,” Hoertkorn said. “Even when they were within one, we relied on our defense, we knew we could get that stop.”

The Tomahawks, now 22-0, will face their biggest challenge of the season next week against a Duanesburg team that’s ranked No. 2 in the state.

“I know they’re tough,” Hoertkorn said. “We’ll watch some film and prepare the best we can, like we’ve done all season.”

Class C Quarterfinal Maple Hill ;2P;3P;FT;TP Alyssa Martin;1;1;0;5 Addi Losynski;2;0;1;5 Sydney Rodgers;0;2;0;6 Bella Seeberger;2;1;0;7 Sophia Chevrier;3;0;1;7 Becka Hall;3;0;1;7 Totals;11;4;3;37 Corinth (22-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Olivia Mann;0;0;0;0 Emily Dingmon;6;1;8;23 Taylor Stone;1;0;0;2 Alexis Crossman;2;0;0;4 Maddie DeLisle;4;2;0;14 Sarah Pita;0;0;1;1 Deandra Gill;1;0;0;2 Totals;14;3;9;46 Maple Hill;12;8;5;12 — 37 Corinth;10;11;10;15 — 46

