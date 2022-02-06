DeLisle scores 1,000th point in Corinth win

CORINTH 65, LAKE GEORGE 18
League: Adirondack League
Lake George
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caroline Campbell;0;0;0;0
Mykah Fisher;4;1;2;13
Evie Burke;0;0;1;1
Aimee Eham;0;0;0;0
Lara Stanco;1;0;0;2
Sarah Pelchar;1;0;0;2
Totals;6;1;3;18
Corinth (12-0, 17-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Olivia Mann;1;0;0;2
Emily Dingmon;3;1;2;11
Taylor Stone;1;0;1;3
Alexis Crossman;2;0;0;4
Whitney Cameron;0;1;0;3
Maddie DeLisle;9;5;3;36
Sarah Pita;0;0;0;0
Alyssa Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0
Deandra Gill;3;0;0;6
Totals;19;7;6;65
Lake George;4;1;5;8 — 18
Corinth;17;23;14;11 — 65
Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 10 rebounds, 4 assists. Crossman (Cor) 5 rebounds. Gill (Cor) 5 rebounds. DeLisle (Cor) 6 assists. Mann (Cor) 5 assists.
JV: Corinth won.
Notes: Maddie DeLisle led all scorers with 36 points to hit the 1,000-point mark for her career. She also had a team high 6 assists.