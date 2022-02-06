 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DeLisle scores 1,000th point in Corinth win

DeLisle's 1,000th

Maddie DeLisle scored her 1,000th point as Corinth posted a win on Sunday.

CORINTH 65, LAKE GEORGE 18

League: Adirondack League

Lake George

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caroline Campbell;0;0;0;0

Mykah Fisher;4;1;2;13

Evie Burke;0;0;1;1

Aimee Eham;0;0;0;0

Lara Stanco;1;0;0;2

Sarah Pelchar;1;0;0;2

Totals;6;1;3;18

Corinth (12-0, 17-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Olivia Mann;1;0;0;2

Emily Dingmon;3;1;2;11

Taylor Stone;1;0;1;3

Alexis Crossman;2;0;0;4

Whitney Cameron;0;1;0;3

Maddie DeLisle;9;5;3;36

Sarah Pita;0;0;0;0

Alyssa Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0

Deandra Gill;3;0;0;6

Totals;19;7;6;65

Lake George;4;1;5;8 — 18

Corinth;17;23;14;11 — 65

Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 10 rebounds, 4 assists. Crossman (Cor) 5 rebounds. Gill (Cor) 5 rebounds. DeLisle (Cor) 6 assists. Mann (Cor) 5 assists.

JV: Corinth won.

Notes: Maddie DeLisle led all scorers with 36 points to hit the 1,000-point mark for her career. She also had a team high 6 assists.

