Cutter lifts Glens Falls past Scotia

GLENS FALLS — Lexi Cutter scored on a layup with eight seconds to play Thursday night to lift Glens Falls to a 54-53 Foothills Council girls basketball victory over Scotia.

Cutter finished with 19 points, Haylee Girard added 15 and Ashley Bordeaux chipped in with 11. Jazmyne Corker led Scotia with 21 points.

With 14 seconds left in regulation, Bordeaux had missed the second of two foul shots, leaving the Indians down by one, 53-52.

“I called time out and I told them to foul right away,” Glens Falls coach Mark Girard said. “They bounced the ball off the leg of their own girl, so we got the ball back with 12 seconds to go. We spread the court out and I had Lexi go in one-on-one, and she made a shot off the glass.”

Glens Falls had opened a lead in the second quarter, but the Tartans came roaring back with a big run to take a 27-21 halftime lead. The teams battled the rest of the way in a close game.

“We’re both young and scrappy, we both played hard,” Mark Girard said.

The win improved the Indians’ record to 1-1 in the league and overall, after a frustrating 45-37 opening loss at Broadalbin-Perth on Monday.