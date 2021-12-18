Cronin's free throws lift Spa Catholic to victory

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 43,

STILLWATER 41

Notes: Katie Cronin hit two foul shots with 3.9 seconds left to make the difference. Katie had several steals late to help the rally. Allison Motler hit two foul shots to tie game with 41 seconds left. Ashley Upson had two big 3s in fourth quarter as part of her 21-point effort. Ryan McDonald did a great job on the boards and defense. Arianna Bennett, in her first start, did a great job on defense and rebounding. Charisma Saleckor hit three 3s as part of a 21-point third quarter. Peyton Morris did a good job handling offense some key baskets. Miranda Price shot well, leading Stillwater with 21 points.