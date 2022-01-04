Cougars defeat Argyle, improve to 5-1 in Adirondack play

CHESTERTOWN — After three straight frustrating finishes, James Cuyler knew that his North Warren boys basketball team was oh-so-close to a big win.

Putting together strong rebounding, opportunistic defense and key baskets from seemingly everywhere Tuesday night, the Cougars led Argyle from start to finish in a 59-51 Adirondack League victory.

North Warren, which improved to 5-1 in the league and 5-5 overall, handed the Scots (4-1, 7-2) their first league loss and avenged a 47-44 loss to Argyle in last week's St. Johnsville tournament.

"We were in these games and we lost them by a possession, so we wanted to make sure that we didn't leave it in doubt with a possession," Cuyler said. "These types of wins can jump start a run. If we can get this win, we can start something special. To beat a team like Argyle, one of the top teams in the section, is big for us."

"The past couple of games, we've lost by a couple points when we had the lead," senior forward Andrew Beadnell said. "In practice, we've been working on finishing games, and it showed tonight. We played pretty sound defense."

Junior Sean Evans led the Cougars with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals, and senior Tommy Conway added 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. Beadnell and Cooper Morehouse combined for 14 more rebounds and 17 points.

"This is a different group — we have to do it by committee," Cuyler said of his Cougars. "We don't have an Anthony (Girard) or a Tanner (Dunkley) — everyone has to chip in, play defense, score, hit free throws, make passes, rebound. We can't win if everyone doesn't chip in, that's just the model of this team."

North Warren built an early lead and the Scots managed one tie, at 20-20 in the second quarter. The Cougars led 28-22 at halftime and maintained it through the second half. When Argyle closed within 39-37 early in the fourth quarter, Zach Hopper's 3-pointer and a steal-and-layup by Evans extended the Cougar lead. Conway's big 3 with 1:45 left gave North Warren a 52-41 cushion down the stretch.

Most important, North Warren dominated the boards at both ends, collecting 17 of its 33 rebounds off the offensive glass.

"We still have some things to work on, like any basketball team," Beadnell said. "Hopefully we can carry this over. We have a good stretch of games coming up and we have to win them if we want a good seed for sectionals."

Argyle was led by Justin McWhorter, who led all scorers with 19 points from the paint. Brandon Saunders and Derek Liddle each added 10 points. Liddle and Hunter Ingram (7 points) had combined for 28 in last week's win over North Warren.

"We definitely struggled rebounding," said Matt Depew, Argyle's first-year coach. "We gave them so many second, third and more opportunities. We needed to do a better job taking care of the ball and staying under control."

North Warren 59, Argyle 51 Argyle (4-1, 7-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brandon Saunders;3;1;1;10 Hunter Ingram;1;1;2;7 Dru Austin;2;0;1;5 Derek Liddle;2;1;3;10 Justin McWhorter;9;0;1;19 Cayden McWhorter;0;0;0;0 Brad Koopman;0;0;0;0 Totals;17;3;8;51 North Warren (5-1, 5-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Tommy Conway;4;2;0;14 Sean Evans;6;0;5;17 Zach Hopper;1;2;2;10 Andrew Beadnell;3;0;1;7 Cooper Morehouse;2;0;4;8 Angelo Willette;1;0;1;3 Derrick Tyrell;0;0;0;0 Connor Jennings;0;0;0;0 Totals;17;4;13;59 Argyle;12;10;12;17 — 51 North Warren;18;10;11;20 — 59 Other stats: Morehouse (NW) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Evans (NW) 8 rebounds. Beadnell (NW) 6 rebounds, 2 assists.

