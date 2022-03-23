Corinth's Maddie DeLisle heads up Adirondack League girls basketball all-stars

Corinth senior guard Maddie DeLisle was recently chosen as the Adirondack League's Most Valuable Player in girls basketball.

DeLisle, the league's leading scorer, helped lead the Tomahawks to the league championship, a 22-1 overall record and a berth in the Section II Class C semifinals.

Named to the Adirondack League girls basketball all-star first team were Corinth sophomore forward Emily Dingmon, Hartford seniors Karlee Nims and Gabbie McFarren, Warrensburg sophomore Hope Sherman and North Warren senior Nicole Buckman. DeLisle, Nims and McFarren all scored 1,000 points in their careers.

Chosen for the second team were Whitehall's Samantha Howland, Warrensburg's Olivia Frazier, Salem's Amber Terry, Argyle's Kylee Humiston and Hadley-Luzerne's Madison Lent.

Adirondack League Girls Basketball All-Stars MVP: Maddie DeLisle, sr., Corinth First Team Player;Yr.;School Emily Dingmon;So.;Corinth Karlee Nims;Sr.;Hartford Gabbie McFarren;Sr.;Hartford Hope Sherman;So.;Warrensburg Nicole Buckman;Sr.;North Warren Second Team Samantha Howland;So.;Whitehall Olivia Frazier;Sr.;Warrensburg Amber Terry;Sr.;Salem Kylee Humiston;Jr.;Argyle Madison Lent;So.;Hadley-Luzerne

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0