Corinth junior Emily Dingmon has been named the Most Valuable Player in Adirondack League girls basketball for the 2022-23 season.

A versatile 5-foot-9 player who can play multiple positions, Dingmon is a 1,000-point scorer and the second straight Tomahawks player to be named league MVP, following Maddie DeLisle last season. Dingmon helped Corinth a 20-3 record and a runner-up finish in the Class CC sectionals.

Named to the Adirondack League first team were senior Madi Gould and junior Samantha Howland of Whitehall, senior Kara Bacon and junior Hope Sherman of Warrensburg, and Hadley-Luzerne senior Jordanna Kenny.

Chosen for the league's second team were seniors Alexis Crossman of Corinth, Lilly Strrout of Granville and Mary Kate McPhee of Salem, and juniors Madison Lent of Hadley-Luzerne and Alawnah Dunda of Hartford.