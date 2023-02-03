CORINTH — Emily Dingmon scores, passes and rebounds ... skills that are useful at present as Corinth chases another Adirondack League girls basketball title.

If things work out, this may only be the beginning of her work in the gym. Dingmon would like to play basketball in college and become a physical education teacher and coach.

But that's down the road. For now, she's one of the reasons Corinth is 13-0 in the league and 16-1 overall as the Tomahawks defend their league title.

Dingmon, still a junior, hit the 1,000-point mark in a game against Northville last week. She has since turned in a pair of 29-point performances.

At 5-foot-9, she's generally one of the taller players on the court. Just don't think of her as the proverbial big girl in the middle.

"She pretty much can play (positions) 1 through 5 for us," coach Kelly Hoertkorn said before a recent practice. "If we need her to bring up the ball, she'll bring up the ball. She'll play inside; kind of wherever we need her. She's just that kind of kid and player; she can play every position."

"I like being able to have freedom on offense, especially get my teammates open shots and stuff," Dingmon said, "not just stuck down low and just have to look from there. I think I have pretty good court vision, so being able to find my open teammates and find open spots, I like that."

Dingmon said she's had lots of help from her teammates this season, so she doesn't feel like she has to score all the time.

"I haven't been feeling a lot of pressure," she said. "I guess there was a little bit of pressure on getting 1,000, but now that it's gone, we can focus completely on just getting the wins and everything. Everybody else is stepping up and scoring, so there hasn't been a lot of pressure offensively for me."

This is a different Corinth team than the one that claimed the Adirondack League title last year. Most notably, the Tomahawks lost league MVP Maddie DeLisle to graduation. They also carry the burden of coming back as undefeated league champions, but they haven't missed a beat.

"It's just nice to see how everything's fitting into place," Dingmon said.

Dingmon, who's played varsity since eighth grade, plays club basketball with Elevate New York out of Halfmoon. She has no specific school in mind for college, but will probably aim for the Division III level. After that, she'd like to stay involved in sports, and teaching physical education at the elementary school level is her goal.

"My whole life I've played sports, so I think that being able to teach phys ed, to be a coach, to teach kids sports and stuff, is what I'm looking forward to," she said.