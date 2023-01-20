Corinth wins battle of unbeatens vs. Whitehall

WHITEHALL — Emily Dingmon scored 26 points as Corinth won a battle of Adirondack League unbeatens on Friday, defeating Whitehall 49-38 in girls basketball.

Corinth improved to 9-0 in league play (11-1 overall) and is in position to qualify for the four-team league playoff in February. Whitehall fell to 9-1 (11-3 overall).

Corinth was behind 9-7 after the first quarter, then pulled ahead in the second quarter before the Railroaders came back to trail by just two at halftime. The Tomahawks won the game by outscoring Whitehall 25-17 in the second half.

Dingmon made 10 field goals, often by driving to the basket, and added six free throws as the game’s leading scorer.

“Emily did what she usually does,” Corinth coach Kelly Hoertkorn said. “She steps up every time. She’s such a great leader for us.”

Freshman Whitney Cameron added 16 points for Corinth, a key contribution to keep the pressure off Dingmon.

Corinth lost three seniors to graduation from the team that won the Adirondack League title last season, but the Tomahawks are right back at the top of the league.

“We talk a lot about not comparing (to last year),” Hoertkorn said. “We definitely lost a lot of seniors last year, but we had some core returners ready to fill in some different roles.”

Samantha Howland led the way for Whitehall with 19 points. Madison Gould scored seven and Jayden Hughes added six.