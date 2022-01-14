Corinth pulls away for win over Hartford in Adirondack showdown

HARTFORD — Maddie DeLisle sparked a momentum-shifting run Friday night to lead the Corinth girls basketball team past Hartford in a battle of Adirondack League unbeatens.

DeLisle scored 11 of her game-high 34 points in a scorching 20-2 run to close the third quarter, as the Tomahawks pulled away to a 70-58 victory. Corinth improved to 9-0 in the league, 11-0 overall.

"We finally started getting back to the way we play — aggressive defense, rebound, look for the outlet, get down the floor, find the open girl and get good shots or layups," Corinth coach Kelly Hoertkorn said in a phone interview. "We were down seven — we've never been down seven all season — and no one was hanging their heads."

"We just look for each other," said DeLisle, a senior shooting guard who knocked down shots from seemingly everywhere. "Everyone knows where we're supposed to be at all times."

Sophomore Emily Dingmon, Corinth's cat-quick, 5-foot-9 post player, recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 13 assists and 16 rebounds to fuel many of the Tomahawks' fast breaks. Junior Alexis Crossman added seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

"This is a very selfless group of girls who look for each other so well, and every one can handle the ball," Hoertkorn said. "Em can play inside and outside. Alexis has been huge defensively all season and she can run the floor all day. And Maddie was absolutely huge in our 20-2 run — she had three fouls and she was smart to not get her fourth, and she found open spots to get the ball."

In a matchup of East vs. West division leaders, the game started as a back-and-forth contest with 14 lead changes, culminating in Hartford taking a 36-34 halftime lead on a late layup by Karlee Nims.

The Tanagers (7-1, 11-2) pulled away to a 45-38 lead after a 3-pointer by Gabbie McFarren with five minutes left in the third quarter.

That set the stage for the Tomahawks' rally, as DeLisle scored seven straight points to pull Corinth into a 45-all tie. Dingmon followed with a layup with 2:30 left in the third to give the Tomahawks the lead for good.

By the end of the third, Corinth led 58-47 and the wheels had come off for the Tanagers, who had both Nims and McFarren in foul trouble. McFarren was ejected after a tussle with a Corinth player.

The Tomahawks led by as much as 69-52 in the fourth quarter.

"We started off strong, everybody was looking for each other, the ball was moving well, getting up the floor, connecting for easy shots," Hartford coach Jason Johnson said. "Then it went the opposite way. We got into foul trouble, they got frustrated, and they're kids. Girls started dropping their heads and unfortunately it changed the whole momentum of the game."

Alawnah Dunda led the Tanagers with 15 points and McFarren finished with 10.

If both teams remain in first place, they could see each other again next month in the Adirondack League championship game.

"I told the kids, it's one game, we move on from here," Johnson said. "We could very well see each other again."

Corinth 70, Hartford 58 Corinth (9-0, 11-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Olivia Mann;1;0;1;3 Emily Dingmon;4;1;3;14 Taylor Stone;3;0;2;8 Alexis Crossman;3;0;1;7 Whitney Cameron;0;0;0;0 Maddie DeLisle;10;4;2;34 Alyssa Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0 Deandra Gill;2;0;0;4 Totals;23;5;9;70 Hartford (7-1, 11-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Gabrielle McFarren;2;2;0;10 Karlee Nims;6;0;4;16 Cassandra Wade;2;0;0;4 Isabelle French;2;1;0;7 Alawnah Dunda;5;0;5;15 McKenzie Johnson;1;1;1;6 Cailin Severance;0;0;0;0 Emmaline Barker;0;0;0;0 Jade Wells;0;0;0;0 Totals;18;4;10;58 Corinth;18;16;24;12 — 70 Hartford;17;19;11;11 — 58 Other stats: Dingmon (C) 16 rebounds, 13 assists. Crossman (C) 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals. JV: Corinth won.

