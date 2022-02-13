Corinth captures Adirondack League title, wraps up 20-0 regular season

HUDSON FALLS — As each Corinth starter came off the floor in the final minute of Saturday’s Adirondack League girls basketball championship game, they hugged coach Kelly Hoertkorn.

The last — and longest — hug was for Emily Dingmon, the sophomore center with the biggest impact on the undefeated Tomahawks’ first Adirondack League championship.

With Hartford focusing on stopping sharpshooter Maddie DeLisle, Dingmon stepped up and delivered 26 points, 15 rebounds and a few blocked shots in Corinth’s 62-47 victory.

The Tomahawks wrapped up the regular season at 20-0 heading into the Class C sectionals. Corinth had lost to Argyle in its only other Adirondack League title-game appearance, back in 1995.

Argyle rallies to claim Adirondack boys crown Argyle captured the Adirondack League boys basketball championship on Saturday.

“It’s unreal,” said Dingmon, who also had five assists and four steals. “I’m so proud of this team and the community for supporting us. We put in the work this year and everything clicked for us. This was a great team achievement.”

“I never had a doubt that these girls would come through today,” Hoertkorn said. “They play so selflessly — we have multiple girls who can score 20 to 30 points a night, and that’s what happened tonight. We knew they would pay more attention to Maddie because she scored 34 against them last time, and Emily really stepped up.”

DeLisle still scored 13 points and added seven assists, and Alexis Crossman grabbed seven rebounds for the Tomahawks.

The teams battled through a tight first half before Corinth took the lead for good, 23-22, on a pair of Dingmon free throws with 2:39 left in the second quarter. That was part of a 12-3 Tomahawks run to finish the first half with a 31-25 lead, with Dingmon scoring eight points in that span.

From there, Corinth pushed the lead into double digits and led by as many as 17 points to pull away to the title.

Senior Gabbie McFarren scored 16 points to lead Hartford (16-4), which also got 14 points from classmate Karlee Nims.

“We focused on defense and rebounding, and that’s what won the game for us,” Dingmon said. “I’m so glad we got to take home the championship.”

Championship Game Hartford (16-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Gabrielle McFarren;5;1;3;16 Karlee Nims;5;0;4;14 Cassandra Wade;0;0;0;0 Isabelle French;1;0;3;5 Alawnah Dunda;3;0;3;9 McKenzie Johnson;0;1;0;3 Cailin Serverance;0;0;0;0 Ava Naeau;0;0;0;0 Reaghan Liebig;0;0;0;0 Isabella Reynolds;0;0;0;0 Olivia Lindridge;0;0;0;0 Totals;14;2;13;47 Corinth (20-0) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Olivia Mann;2;0;0;4 Emily Dingmon;7;1;9;26 Taylor Stone;2;0;1;5 Alexis Crossman;2;0;0;4 Whitney Cameron;0;0;0;0 Maddie DeLisle;3;2;1;13 Sarah Pita;0;0;0;0 Alyssa Abbatantuono;0;0;0;0 Deandra Gill;5;0;0;10 Totals;21;3;11;62 Hartford;13;12;6;16 — 47 Corinth;11;20;10;21 — 62 Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 15 rebounds, 5 assists. Gill (Cor) 9 rebounds. Crossman (Cor) 6 rebounds. DeLisle (Cor) 7 assists. Mann (Cor) 5 assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.