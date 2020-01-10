Caprood, Liddle lead Argyle past Hartford

Argyle's Shelby Caprood attempts to block a shot from Hartford's Alawnah Dunda during Friday's girls basketball game in Hartford.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
HARTFORD — Shelby Caprood scored 18 points and Erica Liddle added 14 Friday night as Argyle held off Hartford 53-38 in Adirondack League girls basketball.
Karlee Nims led Hartford with 16 points and Gabbie McFarren added 10.
Argyle went on a 10-0 run late in the third quarter to build a 15-point lead.
Check back later for a full story.
Hartford's Karlee Nimms and Argyle's Shelby Caprood watch the ball rebound after a foul shot during a girls basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
Argyle's Bryanne Mattison and Hartford's Karlee Nims wrestle for the rebound during a girls basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
Hartford's Abigail Monroe blocks a pass to Argyle's Lillianna Kingsley during a girls basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
Hartford's Cassandra Wade puts pressure on Argyle's Paige Cormie as she looks to shoot the ball during a girls basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
Argyle's Paige Cormie shoots the ball as Hartford's Cassandra Wade (10) looks on during a girls basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
Hartford's Hannah Monroe attempts to block a shot from Argyle's Lillianna Kingsley during a girls basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
Argyle's Erica Liddle looks on as Hartford's Gabrielle McFarren during a girls basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
Argyle's Bryanne Mattison pursues Hartford's Gabrielle McFarren drives toward the net during a girls basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
Argyle's Shelby Caprood puts pressure on Hartford's Alawnah Dunda as she drives toward the net during a girls basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
Argyle's Shelby Caprood attempts to block a shot from Hartford's Alawnah Dunda during Friday's girls basketball game in Hartford.
Argyle Hartford's Gabrielle McFarren drives the ball underhand for a shot past Argyle's Paige Cormie during a girls basketball game on Friday night in Hartford.
