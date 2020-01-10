You are the owner of this article.
Caprood, Liddle lead Argyle past Hartford
Caprood, Liddle lead Argyle past Hartford

Girls Basketball: Argyle at Hartford

Argyle's Shelby Caprood attempts to block a shot from Hartford's Alawnah Dunda during Friday's girls basketball game in Hartford.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

HARTFORD — Shelby Caprood scored 18 points and Erica Liddle added 14 Friday night as Argyle held off Hartford 53-38 in Adirondack League girls basketball.

Karlee Nims led Hartford with 16 points and Gabbie McFarren added 10.

Argyle went on a 10-0 run late in the third quarter to build a 15-point lead.

