Cambridge's Sophie Phillips named Class C Player of Year

Cambridge junior Sophie Phillips has been named the Class C Player of the Year in girls basketball, as the New York State Sportswriters Association announced its all-state teams on Wednesday.
Phillips, a 5-foot-11 combo guard, averaged 17.4 points per game in leading the Indians to their third consecutive Section II title. Cambridge was poised to defend its state championship when the rest of the winter playoffs were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Phillips was also the Wasaren League and Section II tournament MVP.
Phillips’ twin sister, Lilly, was named to the Class C all-state first team after averaging 15.1 ppg this season. Their Cambridge teammate Fiona Mooney, also a 5-11 junior, was selected to the fifth team.
Warrensburg’s Abigail Ranous, who averaged 17.5 ppg, was named to the ninth team in Class C. The Burghers’ Hope Boland and Cambridge’s Stasia Epler were honorable mentions.
In Class D, Fort Edward junior guard Gaby Thomas made the all-state first team. The MVP of the Adirondack League and Section II tournament, Thomas averaged 15 ppg for the Section II champion Flying Forts.
Each Class D all-state team featured one local player. Bolton’s high-scoring junior tandem of Maria Baker and Katelyn Van Auken made the second and third team, respectively.
Whitehall junior Zoe Eggleston made the Class D fourth team, Hartford sophomore Karlee Nims was chosen for the fifth team, Schroon Lake’s Melena Gereau was a sixth-teamer, Fort Edward senior Haleigh Condon made the seventh team and Argyle senior Shelby Caprood made the eighth team. Hartford junior Abby Monroe was honorable mention.
In Class A, Queensbury senior forward Hailey Ballard made the all-state fifth team. A 6-footer who dominated the boards and averaged 13 ppg in leading the Spartans to a second straight Section II finals appearance, Ballard was also the Foothills Council MVP. Senior teammate Hope Sullivan was named to the 13th team. Hudson Falls senior Brinley Inglee was honorable mention.
In Class B, Hoosick Falls senior Logan Thayne made the eighth team, while Greenwich junior Molly Brophy was honorable mention.
Saratoga Springs senior guard Dolly Cairns, who led all Section II scorers with 26.4 ppg, made the Class AA all-state first team. Freshman teammate Natasha Chudy made the 11th team and Lauren Patnode was honorable mention.
