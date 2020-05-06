Cambridge's Sophie Phillips named Class C Player of Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cambridge junior Sophie Phillips has been named the Class C Player of the Year in girls basketball, as the New York State Sportswriters Association announced its all-state teams on Wednesday.

Phillips, a 5-foot-11 combo guard, averaged 17.4 points per game in leading the Indians to their third consecutive Section II title. Cambridge was poised to defend its state championship when the rest of the winter playoffs were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Phillips was also the Wasaren League and Section II tournament MVP.

Phillips’ twin sister, Lilly, was named to the Class C all-state first team after averaging 15.1 ppg this season. Their Cambridge teammate Fiona Mooney, also a 5-11 junior, was selected to the fifth team.

Warrensburg’s Abigail Ranous, who averaged 17.5 ppg, was named to the ninth team in Class C. The Burghers’ Hope Boland and Cambridge’s Stasia Epler were honorable mentions.

In Class D, Fort Edward junior guard Gaby Thomas made the all-state first team. The MVP of the Adirondack League and Section II tournament, Thomas averaged 15 ppg for the Section II champion Flying Forts.