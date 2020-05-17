Cambridge's Sophie Phillips makes verbal commitment to Rhode Island

Her father, Cambridge girls basketball head coach Bob Phillips, said Sophie was always likely going to commit this month, but the craziness of recruiting amid a pandemic sped up the process.

“There were two live periods, where coaches can normally watch players, that got passed up, so there were a lot of phone calls, a lot of Zoom meetings,” Bob Phillips said.

Among her nearly 10 offers, Sophie Phillips said she also seriously considered St. Joseph’s, Delaware and Albany.

“I just really enjoyed the campus a lot, as well as the coaching staff,” she said. “(Head coach) Tammi Reiss has an exciting style of play.”

Phillips said she didn’t take an official recruiting visit to Rhode Island, but went with her father a few weeks ago to see and learn what they could.

Bob Phillips said it’s a pleasant experience to see her daughters’ hard work pay off.

“As a dad, the biggest feeling is you’re happy because they’re happy with the decisions they’ve made,” he said. “We said, ‘We’ll help you however we can, but you’ve got to be happy with your decision.’ And they are. They’ve played and worked hard for this.”