Cambridge's Phillips twins nominated for McDonald's All-Star game
Cambridge's Phillips twins nominated for McDonald's All-Star game

Phillips twins

Twins Lilly, left, and Sophie Phillips of the Cambridge girls basketball team were nominated Thursday for the McDonald's All-Star Game.

 Photo provided, Shay Price

They have yet to play a game in their senior basketball seasons, but Cambridge twins Sophie and Lilly Phillips received a high honor Thursday.

The versatile 5-foot-11 sisters were among the Eastern nominees for the McDonald’s All-Star Game, which will not be played for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic. The final McDonald’s All-Star teams will be announced in March.

“They’re very excited, as they should be,” said their father, Cambridge girls basketball coach Bob Phillips. “It’s a nice culmination for them, a great individual award. To be nominated is a great achievement, and unexpected.”

Both girls are heading to NCAA Division I women’s programs this fall — Sophie to Rhode Island, Lilly to the University at Albany.

Shenendehowa senior Meghan Huerter was the only other player from Section II nominated for the McDonald’s game.

The Phillips twins helped Cambridge win its first state Class C championship in 2019, and a third straight Section II title last season. The Indians were ranked No. 1 in the state when the pandemic restrictions shut down all high school sports before the state tournament last March.

All state-level competition was canceled for this school year, as well.

With Washington County being the last local county to approve “high-risk” winter sports, on Feb. 11, Cambridge has had to scramble to put together an independent schedule. The winter sports season is set to end on March 13.

“It’s a work in progress — there are some loose ends to tie up yet,” said Bob Phillips, whose team is hoping to play its opener Tuesday at Duanesburg. “It’s looking like 10 or 11 games in three weeks. We’re hoping to play Greenwich and Hoosick Falls twice, Hartford, Duanesburg, Tamarac.

“At least it’s something to be able to play games this season and have some closure,” he added. “We’ll follow our protocols and keep our fingers crossed.”

