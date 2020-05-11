Cambridge's Lilly Phillips verbally commits to UAlbany

Lilly Phillips’ penchant for pressure defense made her a recruiting target for a few Division I women’s basketball programs.
On Monday, the Cambridge junior announced her verbal commitment to play at the University at Albany on a full scholarship, beginning with the 2021-22 season.
Phillips had been mulling over the decision for a few weeks, but ultimately, a positive experience with the coaching staff and the major she is interested in made it an easy one for her.
“The coaching staff was probably the biggest thing,” she said. “They’re really easy to talk to and really support you. They also have the major I think I’d like to take, which is physical therapy.
“I also like that it’s really close to home, and my family can come see me play,” she added.
Phillips, a 5-foot-11 guard, was named to the New York State Sportswriters Association Class C first team last week after averaging 15.1 points per game for Cambridge. She had also received offers from Bryant, Manhattan and Monmouth.
Phillips said the Albany coaches liked her defensive prowess and her length, plus the fact that she’s used to playing in a defense that presses often.
“They liked how I’m long and lanky on defense — I get a lot of steals with that,” said Phillips, a three-year starter for the Indians. The defending state champs went 22-1 and won a third straight Section II title before interscholastic sports were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in March.
“She’s played a lot of basketball at a high level with a lot of great players, both in high school and with the New York Havoc (AAU team) out of Albany,” said her father, Bob Phillips, also the Cambridge girls varsity coach. “She’s a 5-11 guard with long arms who can play defense, and she can get stronger and naturally fill out. She’ll have to earn it on the practice court, but it’s exciting for her.”
Bob Phillips said Albany is trying to keep more local players who can play at the D-I level, like incoming freshman Logan Thayne of Hoosick Falls, an AAU teammate of Lilly’s.
Lilly’s twin sister, Sophie, has not made her college decision yet. The state Class C player of the year, Sophie Phillips also has offers from Delaware, Fairfield, Rhode Island and St. Joseph’s (Pa.), in addition to the four that offered Lilly.
“Lil had the opportunity to look at other places, and she felt UAlbany was a good fit for her,” Bob Phillips said. “Sophie is still trying to sift through some options, so we’ll see. There was a thought process that they might play together, but it’s got to be their decision, and we’ll support them all the way.”
