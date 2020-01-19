Cambridge survives triple OT for win

The top-ranked Class C girls basketball team in the state took down a top-25 Class AA team Saturday.

Defending state champion Cambridge earned a 67-63 victory over Baldwin in triple overtime in the Rose Classic Super Jam tournament at Canarsie High School. The Indians (11-0) play Xaverian on Monday at noon at Nazareth High School.

Sophie Phillips scored 22 points and Fiona Mooney added 17 to lead the Indians, but it was sophomore Stasia Epler who pulled off the big shot.

"It was back and forth the entire game — they're very athletic, they pressed us the entire game," Cambridge head coach Bob Phillips said by phone Sunday. "We got the ball with 10 seconds left in regulation. We had a play break down, but we switched to a different one. Stasia Epler got open at the top of the key and she shot it — it bounced once, twice and went in to tie the game."

Epler's 3-pointer tied the score at 49-49 to send the game into overtime, and Cambridge outlasted Baldwin. Epler finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, and Lilly Phillips netted 12 points and had five assists. Mooney finished with 12 rebounds, Ruth Nolan had eight boards and Sophie Phillips added six steals and five rebounds.

