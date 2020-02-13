Cambridge suffers first loss in 14 months

MECHANICVILLE — Outrebounded, outplayed and generally outhustled, the Cambridge girls basketball team suffered its first loss in 14 months Wednesday night.
Mechanicville took care of business at the foul line down the stretch for a 45-38 Wasaren League victory over the No. 1-ranked Indians, snapping Cambridge’s 39-game winning streak.
It was the defending Class C state champion Indians’ first loss since a 61-57 setback to Hoosic Valley on Dec. 11, 2018.
“Mechanicville is tough — they weren’t far from going to states themselves last year,” said Cambridge coach Bob Phillips, whose team fell to 6-1 in the league, 17-1 overall. “They played very well and we didn’t. We had some bad shooting, bad decision-making and we never got into a flow. Some of that was us and some of that was them.”
For Mechanicville (7-0, 14-4), the win gave the Class B-Red Raiders the Wasaren League title and avenged a 70-44 loss to Cambridge on Jan. 8.
“We knew how big the task was, and to step up to this level is unbelievable, especially for the seniors to win a league title,” Mechanicville coach Blain Goverski said. “It was man-to-man defense and really working to contain their dribble, and boxing out. We just stepped up on defense.”
Fiona Mooney led Cambridge with 15 points, but the high-scoring Phillips twins, Sophie and Lilly, were held to a combined 13 points. Lilly Phillips scored seven points, leaving her 11 points from 1,000 for her career.
The Red Raiders stunned Cambridge by jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first 4:22 of the game. Mechanicville — which dominated the boards and disrupted the Indians’ quick passing game — extended its lead to 17-5 early in the second quarter before Cambridge closed the half with a 10-1 run to pull within 18-15.
“I think with the start of the game, we rushed things — we were down 10 and trying to make it up in one or two possessions,” Bob Phillips said. “We were pressing and not being patient, and that takes on a life of its own.”
The Indians shot just 6 of 39 in the first half with six turnovers, but Mechanicville did not shoot much better (6 for 24, missing its last eight shots of the half) to keep the game close.
Cambridge battled back to take a 27-25 lead on back-to-back Ruth Nolan layups with 3:05 left in the third. However, the Raiders responded with a 3-pointer by Charli Goverski to retake the lead. The period ended tied at 29-all.
Mechanicville took the lead for good, 31-29, early in the fourth on a driving layup by Charli Goverski, who finished with a team-high 15 points. The Indians could not get closer than four points the rest of the way, as Mechanicville made key baskets and foul shots to maintain the lead.
The teams will meet again Saturday in a league crossover game that won’t count in the league standings. Cambridge plays Hoosick Falls in the league regular-season finale on Friday night.
“In effect, this was the league championship game, and they really wanted it on their home court,” Bob Phillips said. “We didn’t shoot well, they didn’t allow us to get on a run, but we didn’t give up, either, so that’s a positive.”
