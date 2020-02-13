Cambridge suffers first loss in 14 months

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Red Raiders stunned Cambridge by jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first 4:22 of the game. Mechanicville — which dominated the boards and disrupted the Indians’ quick passing game — extended its lead to 17-5 early in the second quarter before Cambridge closed the half with a 10-1 run to pull within 18-15.

“I think with the start of the game, we rushed things — we were down 10 and trying to make it up in one or two possessions,” Bob Phillips said. “We were pressing and not being patient, and that takes on a life of its own.”

The Indians shot just 6 of 39 in the first half with six turnovers, but Mechanicville did not shoot much better (6 for 24, missing its last eight shots of the half) to keep the game close.

Cambridge battled back to take a 27-25 lead on back-to-back Ruth Nolan layups with 3:05 left in the third. However, the Raiders responded with a 3-pointer by Charli Goverski to retake the lead. The period ended tied at 29-all.

Mechanicville took the lead for good, 31-29, early in the fourth on a driving layup by Charli Goverski, who finished with a team-high 15 points. The Indians could not get closer than four points the rest of the way, as Mechanicville made key baskets and foul shots to maintain the lead.