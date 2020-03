Cambridge junior Sophie Phillips has been named the Most Valuable Player for the Wasaren League in girls basketball.

A 5-foot-11 combo guard, Phillips averaged about 17.5 points per game in helping the Indians to a 22-1 season.

Joining her on the first team were her twin sister, Lilly, as well as Greenwich junior guard Molly Brophy, Hoosick Falls senior center Logan Thayne, Mechanicville senior guard Charli Goverski and Tamarac junior guard Syrita Faraj.

