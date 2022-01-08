 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Cambridge rolls to victory

  • 0

CAMBRIDGE 58, STILLWATER 22

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Cambridge

2P 3P FT TP

Crandall 3 0 0 6

Epler 2 4 0 16

Day 2 0 0 4

Daniels 1 0 0 2

Nolan 2 3 0 13

Dustan 3 0 2 8

Crandall 3 1 0 9

Totals 16 8 2 58

Stillwater (3-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Morris 1 0 0 2

Salecker 0 3 0 9

O’Brien 1 0 0 2

Tolemann 3 0 1 7

People are also reading…

Mitchell 0 0 0 0

Totals 5 3 1 20

Cambridge 19 14 12 13 — 58

Stillwater 12 0 0 10 — 22

Notes: Stasia Eppler led all scorers with 16 as Cambridge used a balanced attack against Stillwater for its third league win. Charisma Salecker led Stillwater with 9 points, all coming from behind the arc.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News