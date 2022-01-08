Cambridge rolls to victory

CAMBRIDGE 58, STILLWATER 22
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Cambridge
2P 3P FT TP
Crandall 3 0 0 6
Epler 2 4 0 16
Day 2 0 0 4
Daniels 1 0 0 2
Nolan 2 3 0 13
Dustan 3 0 2 8
Crandall 3 1 0 9
Totals 16 8 2 58
Stillwater (3-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Morris 1 0 0 2
Salecker 0 3 0 9
O’Brien 1 0 0 2
Tolemann 3 0 1 7
Mitchell 0 0 0 0
Totals 5 3 1 20
Cambridge 19 14 12 13 — 58
Stillwater 12 0 0 10 — 22
Notes: Stasia Eppler led all scorers with 16 as Cambridge used a balanced attack against Stillwater for its third league win. Charisma Salecker led Stillwater with 9 points, all coming from behind the arc.