Cambridge girls basketball team honored by NYSPHSAA

When third-grader Nola Marotta, a member of the Cambridge youth basketball program, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the Cambridge girls basketball team hosted a fundraiser on Jan. 25 called "Hoopin' for Nola." The one-day event raised more than $10,000 for Nola and her family to help offset medical expenses. The team planned and executed the event in four weeks and made a video to spread awareness of the event and support Nola. The event included a bake sale, nail and face-painting booths and a basket raffle.