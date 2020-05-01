Cambridge girls basketball team honored by NYSPHSAA
Cambridge girls basketball team honored by NYSPHSAA

The Cambridge girls basketball team was honored Thursday as the winner of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's Winter 2020 Community Service Challenge.

When third-grader Nola Marotta, a member of the Cambridge youth basketball program, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, the Cambridge girls basketball team hosted a fundraiser on Jan. 25 called "Hoopin' for Nola." The one-day event raised more than $10,000 for Nola and her family to help offset medical expenses. The team planned and executed the event in four weeks and made a video to spread awareness of the event and support Nola. The event included a bake sale, nail and face-painting booths and a basket raffle.

