Cambridge finishes season unbeaten

CAMBRIDGE — They won’t have a chance to defend their 2-year-old state title. The Cambridge Indians will have to settle for a patchwork 9-0 season.

The Indians defeated Greenwich 57-38 on Saturday to finish their girls basketball season unbeaten. Lilly Phillips led the way with 20 points. Sophie Phillips and Stasia Epler each scored 13.

After winter sports was approved by Washington County late in the winter, Cambridge wove together a season with unusual opponents. Along with Greenwich, Hoosick Falls and Tamarac of the Wasaren League, the Indians have faced Norwich (of Section IV), Troy (a Class A team), Hudson Falls (a Foothills Council team) and Duanesburg (of the Western Athletic Conference).

Cambridge prevailed in all of those games. The Indians, who won the Class C title the last time the state tournament was played in 2019, probably would have been a state-level contender had the season gone off as normal this winter.

Greenwich has been one of their tougher opponents this season, and Cambridge was leading only by a point at halftime of Saturday’s game. The Indians pulled away with a 27-6 third quarter.

Lilly Phillips recorded 11 rebounds and six assists. Sophie Phillips also had 11 rebounds and Epler made four steals.