 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cambridge finishes season unbeaten
0 comments

Cambridge finishes season unbeaten

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball: Cambridge vs. Greenwich

Cambridge's Sophie Phillips (2) and Ruth Nolan guard Greenwich's Reese Autiello during a girls basketball game Saturday in Cambridge.

CAMBRIDGE — They won’t have a chance to defend their 2-year-old state title. The Cambridge Indians will have to settle for a patchwork 9-0 season.

The Indians defeated Greenwich 57-38 on Saturday to finish their girls basketball season unbeaten. Lilly Phillips led the way with 20 points. Sophie Phillips and Stasia Epler each scored 13.

After winter sports was approved by Washington County late in the winter, Cambridge wove together a season with unusual opponents. Along with Greenwich, Hoosick Falls and Tamarac of the Wasaren League, the Indians have faced Norwich (of Section IV), Troy (a Class A team), Hudson Falls (a Foothills Council team) and Duanesburg (of the Western Athletic Conference).

Cambridge prevailed in all of those games. The Indians, who won the Class C title the last time the state tournament was played in 2019, probably would have been a state-level contender had the season gone off as normal this winter.

Greenwich has been one of their tougher opponents this season, and Cambridge was leading only by a point at halftime of Saturday’s game. The Indians pulled away with a 27-6 third quarter.

Lilly Phillips recorded 11 rebounds and six assists. Sophie Phillips also had 11 rebounds and Epler made four steals.

Molly Brophy (15 points) and Norah Niesz (12) were the leaders for Greenwich. The Witches’ only three losses came against Cambridge.

Girls Basketball: Cambridge vs. Greenwich

Greenwich's Adrianna Rojas guards Cambridge's Sophie Phillips during a girls basketball game Saturday in Cambridge.
Girls Basketball: Cambridge vs. Greenwich

Cambridge's Lilly Phillips attempts to shoot the ball while Greenwich's Molly Brophy defends during a girls basketball game on Saturday in Cambridge.
Girls Basketball: Cambridge vs. Greenwich

Cambridge's McKayla McLenithan screens Greenwich's Adrianna Rojas to make room for Cambridge's Sophie Phillips during a girls basketball game on Saturday in Cambridge.)
Girls Basketball: Cambridge vs. Greenwich

Cambridge's Sophie Phillips guards Greenwich's Molly Brophy during a girls basketball game on Saturday in Cambridge.

Cambridge 57, Greenwich 38

Greenwich (8-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Adrianna Rojas 2 0 0 4

Jocelyn Spiezio 0 0 0 0

Molly Brophy 3 2 3 15

Norah Niesz 0 4 0 12

Tess Merrill 3 0 0 6

Olivia Strope 0 0 0 0

Reese Autiello 0 0 0 0

Dylan Skiff 0 0 1 1

Reegan Mullen 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 6 4 38

Cambridge (9-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Phillips 7 0 6 20

Sophie Phillips 0 3 4 13

Ruth Nolan 0 1 0 3

Stasia Epler 2 3 0 13

Chelle Daniels 0 0 0 0

Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0

Madison Price 0 0 0 0

Schuylar Nolan 0 1 0 3

McKayla McLenithan 1 0 3 5

Totals 10 8 13 57

Greenwich 5 15 6 12 — 38

Cambridge 12 6 27 12 — 57

Other stats: L. Phillips (Cam) 11 rebounds, 6 assists. S. Phillips (Cam) 11 rebounds.

JV: Cambridge, 32-31.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News