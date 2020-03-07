Cambridge captures third straight Section II title

TROY — Tournament MVP Sophie Phillips scored 23 points and twin sister Lilly Phillips added 18 Saturday as the Cambridge girls basketball team captured its third straight Section II Class C title with a 68-44 victory over Maple Hill.
The defending state champion Indians (22-1) move on to face the Section VII-X winner in the regional finals next Saturday at 6 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.
Cambridge took control of the game with a scorching 20-3 run to finish the first quarter, opening a 24-10 lead, and rolled from there.
Sweet assist by Lilly Phillips to McKayla McLenithan #518girlshoops pic.twitter.com/l03WSZmL4P— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) March 7, 2020
Cambridge goes up 34-14 in late second quarter on this Lilly Phillips rebound, layup and one #518girlshoops pic.twitter.com/eCkfiyvEsp— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) March 7, 2020
Natasha Strock led second-seeded Maple Hill (22-2) with 11 points.
Cambridge gets the Section II plaque for third year in a row #518girlshoops pic.twitter.com/9Y7QNzFwvr— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) March 7, 2020
Sophie Phillips for 3 and a 62-31 Cambridge lead with 6:22 left #518girlshoops pic.twitter.com/73kaKfuxWC— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) March 7, 2020
