Cambridge captures third straight Section II title
Cambridge captures third straight Section II title

Cambridge girls

The Cambridge girls basketball team poses after claiming its third straight Class C championship of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College.

TROY — Tournament MVP Sophie Phillips scored 23 points and twin sister Lilly Phillips added 18 Saturday as the Cambridge girls basketball team captured its third straight Section II Class C title with a 68-44 victory over Maple Hill.

The defending state champion Indians (22-1) move on to face the Section VII-X winner in the regional finals next Saturday at 6 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

Cambridge took control of the game with a scorching 20-3 run to finish the first quarter, opening a 24-10 lead, and rolled from there.

Natasha Strock led second-seeded Maple Hill (22-2) with 11 points.

Class C Championship

Maple Hill (22-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Natasha Strock;3;0;5;11

Sophia Chevrier;0;2;0;6

Karsyn Berger;0;1;0;3

Paige Bleau;0;3;0;9

Callie Haller;1;0;2;4

Jenna Hoffman;2;0;1;5

Lauryn Smith;2;0;0;4

Hannah Brewer;0;0;0;0

Shannon Tacy;1;0;0;2

Alexis Tedford;0;0;0;0

Meghan Bennett;0;0;0;0

Mia Fleck;0;0;0;0

Claudia Eckel;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;6;8;44

Cambridge (22-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sophie Phillips;7;1;6;23

Lilly Phillips;7;0;4;18

Fiona Mooney;2;0;1;5

Stasia Epler;1;0;4;6

McKayla McLenithan;3;0;1;7

Ruth Nolan;0;3;0;9

Jaylyn Prouty;0;0;0;0

Katie Simon;0;0;0;0

Madison Price;0;0;0;0

Abby Maher;0;0;0;0

Chelle Daniels;0;0;0;0

Totals;20;4;16;68

Maple Hill;10;10;9;15 — 44

Cambridge;24;15;16;13 — 68

Other stats: Strock (Maple Hill) 12 rebounds, 2 assists. Bleau (Maple Hill) 4 rebounds. Haller (Maple Hill) 4 rebounds, 2 assists. Berger (Maple Hill) 3 assists. S. Phillips (Cam) 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Mooney (Cam) 7 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 4 assists.

