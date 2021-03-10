Cambridge beats Tigers to stay unbeaten

CAMBRIDGE 62, HUDSON FALLS 18
League: Non-league
Cambridge
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lily Phillips;6;0;0;12
Sophie Phillips;3;2;1;13
Ruth Nolan;0;2;0;6
Stasia Epler;3;1;1;10
Chelle Daniels;0;0;1;1
Jaylyn Prouty;1;1;3;8
Madison Price;2;0;0;4
Schuylar Nolan;1;2;0;8
McKaylan McLenithan;0;0;0;0
Totals;16;8;6;62
Hudson Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Seneca Williamson;0;0;0;0
Ashlyn Hutchinson;1;0;0;2
Nina Daley;1;0;0;2
Laine Horrigan;0;0;0;0
Emma Barton;0;0;0;0
Ella Bigelow;0;0;0;0
Mikayla Varney;0;0;0;0
Emma Rose;0;2;2;8
Lily Lanphear;3;0;0;6
Totals;5;2;2;18
Cambridge;23;13;24;2 — 62
Hudson Falls;3;8;5;2 — 18
