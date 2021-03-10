 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cambridge beats Tigers to stay unbeaten
0 comments
agate

Cambridge beats Tigers to stay unbeaten

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE 62, HUDSON FALLS 18

League: Non-league

Cambridge

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lily Phillips;6;0;0;12

Sophie Phillips;3;2;1;13

Ruth Nolan;0;2;0;6

Stasia Epler;3;1;1;10

Chelle Daniels;0;0;1;1

Jaylyn Prouty;1;1;3;8

Madison Price;2;0;0;4

Schuylar Nolan;1;2;0;8

McKaylan McLenithan;0;0;0;0

Totals;16;8;6;62

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Seneca Williamson;0;0;0;0

Ashlyn Hutchinson;1;0;0;2

Nina Daley;1;0;0;2

Laine Horrigan;0;0;0;0

Emma Barton;0;0;0;0

Ella Bigelow;0;0;0;0

Mikayla Varney;0;0;0;0

Emma Rose;0;2;2;8

Lily Lanphear;3;0;0;6

Totals;5;2;2;18

Cambridge;23;13;24;2 — 62

Hudson Falls;3;8;5;2 — 18

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News