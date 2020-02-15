Burghers win first Adirondack girls basketball title

QUEENSBURY — It took a while, but once Warrensburg got the lead, it never looked back.
The second-seeded Burghers (17-3) outscored fourth-seeded Argyle 40-19 once it had that lead in a 66-43 win Saturday in the Adirondack League girls basketball championship game at Queensbury High School.
Until that point, Argyle and center Shelby Caprood had done their best to keep Warrensburg out of rhythm. Caprood scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half.
But Abigail Ranous’ jumper with 1:31 left in the second quarter gave the Burghers the lead. Argyle (14-6) turned the ball over on its next two possessions and Warrensburg turned that into baskets. The Burghers led 33-25 at halftime.
“A big part of our game is tempo, and you could tell we were getting really frustrated,” said Burghers point guard Hope Boland, who had 21 points and five steals. “In the first four minutes of the third quarter, we knew we just had to shut them out.”
It wasn’t quite a shutout, but it wasn’t far off. Moving the ball much faster than they had for most of the first half, the Burghers got four girls involved in the scoring that quarter to extend their lead to 54-34.
You have free articles remaining.
Argyle was hampered by the loss of starting guard Paige Cormie with a hamstring injury late in the second quarter. She didn’t return for the second half.
“The girls were concerned about her,” Argyle coach Terry Chamberlain said of Cormie. “That took the wind out of our sails a little bit. But we cut their lead down to four early in the third, but then the wheels came off a little bit.”
That improved ball movement showed in the scoring column for Warrensburg. Aubrey Ranous led the team with a game-high 24 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds. Abigail Ranous scored 12, and Sara Langworthy contributed seven second-half points.
Warrensburg’s Sara Langworthy off the glass. pic.twitter.com/wtTo3dhBbL— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) February 15, 2020
“Once the floodgates opened, we just feed off that,” Warrensburg coach Scott Smith said. “We looked for that extra pass, and that resulted in shots down on the block.”
Lillianna Kingsley also had 13 points for Argyle, with 11 of them coming in the second half, when she became more of an option in Cormie’s absence.
“They’re a high-scoring team, prolific offense,” Chamberlain said of Warrensburg. “We knew we had to play well, play defense. Congratulations to them.”
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.