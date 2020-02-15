Burghers win first Adirondack girls basketball title (updated)

QUEENSBURY — It took a while, but once Warrensburg got the lead, it never looked back.

The second-seeded Burghers (17-3) outscored fourth-seeded Argyle 40-19 once it had that lead in a 66-43 win Saturday in the Adirondack League girls basketball championship game at Queensbury High School.

Until that point, Argyle and center Shelby Caprood had done their best to keep Warrensburg out of rhythm. Caprood scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half.

But Abigail Ranous’ jumper with 1:31 left in the second quarter gave the Burghers the lead. Argyle (14-6) turned the ball over on its next two possessions and Warrensburg turned that into baskets. The Burghers led 33-25 at halftime.

“A big part of our game is tempo, and you could tell we were getting really frustrated,” said Burghers point guard Hope Boland, who had 21 points and five steals. “In the first four minutes of the third quarter, we knew we just had to shut them out.”

It wasn’t quite a shutout, but it wasn’t far off. Moving the ball much faster than they had for most of the first half, the Burghers got four girls involved in the scoring that quarter to extend their lead to 54-34.

