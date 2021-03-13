Bulldogs beat Stillwater to finish 12-0

There's no banner for the wall. No hardware for the trophy case.
But South Glens Falls finished its girls basketball season on Saturday having done everything it could do in a pandemic-shortened season. Twelve games, 12 victories.
Hannah Breen scored 15 points and Sydney Hart added 14 as South High defeated Stillwater 60-33 in the season finale at Stillwater. That gave the Bulldogs the unofficial championship of the hybrid Saratoga County league.
The Bulldogs had beaten Mechanicville 38-31 in a much tougher road game the night before.
"Our man-to-man sets weren't working well against Mechanicville, but we stayed the course," coach Mike Wolfe said in a phone interview. "To come out with the win, to finish the season 12-0, it's not an easy thing to do."
The biggest win of the season came earlier in the season against Amsterdam, a matchup Wolfe had labeled a "showcase game." Although the teams play in the Foothills Council, it was a non-league game in the strange coronavirus rearrangement of the sports scene.
"That will be the most memorable thing," Hannah Breen said. "We had never beaten them before. We just came out and put everything on the court and left it there."
It wasn't the Foothills season the Bulldogs wanted. There was no chance to see how they matched up against perennial champion Queensbury and there's no chance to move on. They'll have to settle for having checked all the boxes on their list.
"We wanted to take advantage of the opportunity we were given," Hart said. "We came into it thinking we were not going to have a season. We wanted to make the best of it."
Hart got the Bulldogs off to a fast start in Saturday's game, hitting a 3-pointer for the game's first basket and finishing the opening half with 10 points. The Bulldogs got everyone involved, with all 10 players scoring at least two points.
"She's just steady, and that's varsity experience and leadership on her part," Wolfe said. "She's a natural leader and she's going to help propel this team forward going into next year."
Though their season only lasted three weeks, Wolfe said it was worth it.
"The way I look at it, this is a group of kids that came together and a goal they accomplished in a season they were never supposed to have," Wolfe said.
