Bulldogs beat Stillwater to finish 12-0

There's no banner for the wall. No hardware for the trophy case.

But South Glens Falls finished its girls basketball season on Saturday having done everything it could do in a pandemic-shortened season. Twelve games, 12 victories.

Hannah Breen scored 15 points and Sydney Hart added 14 as South High defeated Stillwater 60-33 in the season finale at Stillwater. That gave the Bulldogs the unofficial championship of the hybrid Saratoga County league.

The Bulldogs had beaten Mechanicville 38-31 in a much tougher road game the night before.

"Our man-to-man sets weren't working well against Mechanicville, but we stayed the course," coach Mike Wolfe said in a phone interview. "To come out with the win, to finish the season 12-0, it's not an easy thing to do."

The biggest win of the season came earlier in the season against Amsterdam, a matchup Wolfe had labeled a "showcase game." Although the teams play in the Foothills Council, it was a non-league game in the strange coronavirus rearrangement of the sports scene.

"That will be the most memorable thing," Hannah Breen said. "We had never beaten them before. We just came out and put everything on the court and left it there."