Brophy, Rojas lead Greenwich past Hudson Falls

A long girls basketball career is finishing up this winter in Greenwich, where Molly Brophy is playing her senior season.

Brophy scored 21 points on Saturday as Greenwich defeated Hudson Falls 68-28. Brophy would have had a shot at scoring 2,000 points if not for the pandemic that shortened the season. She's been playing varsity since seventh grade.

Brophy broke the Greenwich career scoring record in her last game and now has 1,731 points.

"She's had her eyes on the school record for a while," coach Jason Slater said in a phone interview. "I think it was about her 9th-grade year, looking at the wall (of records in the gym) ... I said 'hey, the number's up there for the taking.' Not that she needed the motivation."

But the cupboard won't be bare after this season. There are several up-and-coming players in the system, including freshman Adrianna Rojas, who scored 19 points on Saturday. Slater said former Greenwich stars Candace Kapper and Shannon DeGregory also have daughters in the school system.

The Witches are 4-2, which might not sound impressive, but the two losses are against Cambridge. The Indians would have been a contender for a state title this season. The Witches' games against Cambridge were relatively close.