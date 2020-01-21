Bolton's Maria Baker reaches 1,000-point mark

Baker joined classmate Katelyn Van Auken, who accomplished the feat last month, also against Lake Placid. Van Auken finished with 11 points as the pair scored all but five of Bolton's points Tuesday night.

"She had a big first half, then in the second half, she missed her first couple of shots, but she got to the line and she was able to get it done at home," Eagles coach Luke Schweickert said. "Two juniors in one year getting their 1,000th point, both doing it in a win — couldn't ask for more."