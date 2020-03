Bolton junior guard Maria Baker has been selected as the Most Valuable Player for Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference Division 2 in girls basketball.

Joining Baker on the first team are teammates Katelyn Van Auken and Jane Pfau, and Keene's Alyssa Summo, Megan Quinn and Emily Whitney.

Bolton coach Luke Schweickert was named the MVAC Division 2 coach of the year. Lake Placid received the team sportsmanship award.

