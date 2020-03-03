Bolton headed back to 'D' final

CLINTONVILLE — The opponent's name may have been different, but there was no fooling the Bolton girls basketball team. The Eagles know what a big win they earned Tuesday.

Behind 27 points from Katelyn VanAuken and 23 from Maria Baker, Bolton (18-2) topped Boquet Valley — the newly merged school of Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis — 53-42 in a Class D semifinal of the Section VII Girls Basketball Tournament at AuSable Valley.

Second-seeded Bolton will play top-seeded Schroon Lake in the final at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.

Bolton pulled off the win with starter Jane Pfau at home with a bad fever. And even though VanAuken and Baker scored 50 of the 53 points, they had help throughout the night.

"We really played tremendous defense," Bolton coach Luke Schweickert said. "Skyler Scott did a tremendous job on their top two scorers. She held Thea Shaw to four points and did a good job holding Abbey Schwoebel down; Schwoebel is a big scorer. Also, the McGarr sisters did a really good job on the boards."

Offensively, Schweickert said that VanAuken carried the Eagles in the first half, when she scored 14 of her 27, and that Baker picked up her game in the second half, scoring 11 of her 23.