Bolton girls set for title showdown with Schroon Lake

Three nights ago, Boquet Valley could not stop the Bolton girls basketball duo of Katelyn Van Auken and Maria Baker.
Van Auken and Baker combined for 50 of Bolton’s points in the Eagles’ 53-42 Class D semifinal win over the Griffins.
The Eagles hope they can keep up that pace Friday when they face Schroon Lake for the Section VII championship at 4:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House. Both teams come in with 18-2 overall records.
Van Auken finished with 27 points and Baker added 23 for the Eagles on Tuesday, putting Bolton into the Section VII final for the second year in a row.
“Everybody knew it was coming, and they were still able to do it,” said Bolton coach Luke Schweickert, whose team is pursuing its first Section VII title in 15 years. “It’s even more difficult to do when everyone is expecting it.”
A year ago, Bolton lost a last-second heartbreaker to Westport, 38-37. Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis merged to form a new school, Boquet Valley, this year.
Baker is averaging 20.9 points per game and Van Auken 15.7 heading into Friday’s contest. Both reached the 1,000-point milestone as juniors this season.
But they’re far from the only impact players for Bolton. Schweickert credited Skyler Scott and sisters Sarah and Alysha McGarr with strong defense in Tuesday’s game. Freshman guard Jane Pfau missed the game because of illness, but is expected to play some on Friday.
Schroon Lake is coming off a 51-40 win over Keene in the other semifinal. The Wildcats are led by strong guard play from Malena Gereau, Kayli Hayden and Dakotah Cutting. Gereau and Hayden each netted 18 on Tuesday.
“We played them earlier in the season at home,” Schweickert said, referring to Bolton’s 52-43 loss to Schroon Lake on Jan. 10. “They’re just a great team, they’re very aggressive defensively and really dynamic. They have a lot of complementary pieces.”
Bolton last won a Section VII crown in 2005, when the Amy Rich-led Eagles topped Elizabethtown, 44-34.
