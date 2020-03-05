Bolton girls set for title showdown with Schroon Lake

Three nights ago, Boquet Valley could not stop the Bolton girls basketball duo of Katelyn Van Auken and Maria Baker.

Van Auken and Baker combined for 50 of Bolton’s points in the Eagles’ 53-42 Class D semifinal win over the Griffins.

Girls Hoops The game: Bolton vs. Schroon Lake At stake: Section VII Class D girls basketball title Where: Plattsburgh State Field House When: Friday, 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles hope they can keep up that pace Friday when they face Schroon Lake for the Section VII championship at 4:30 p.m. at the Plattsburgh State Field House. Both teams come in with 18-2 overall records.

Van Auken finished with 27 points and Baker added 23 for the Eagles on Tuesday, putting Bolton into the Section VII final for the second year in a row.

“Everybody knew it was coming, and they were still able to do it,” said Bolton coach Luke Schweickert, whose team is pursuing its first Section VII title in 15 years. “It’s even more difficult to do when everyone is expecting it.”