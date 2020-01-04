Bolton duo always work as a team

BOLTON LANDING — The moment was brief during Friday night's girls basketball game at Bolton Central School.
After a defensive stop, Katelyn Van Auken and Maria Baker exchanged a glance, a few brief words. Then both broke into smiles and shared a laugh as they jogged to their places for an inbounds play.
Bolton's two leading scorers, both juniors, have been best friends for their whole lives, and they have been just as inseparable on the basketball court.
"We've known each other since we were 3 or 4 years old," Van Auken said after the Eagles' 64-38 Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference victory over Wells. "We played all elementary basketball together, our one year of modified, summer league since sixth grade."
"We've played every sport together," Baker said. "I kind of know her like the back of my hand."
Bolton girls coach Luke Schweickert has known both Baker and Van Auken since they were toddlers. He had them in his gym class as third-graders.
"They've gotten along very, very well since then and they complement each other very well, both off the court and on," Schweickert said. "They're very good leaders."
"He's always seen it in us from the very beginning," Van Auken said of Schweickert. "He's always worked with us from a young age, he'd make us come and watch some of his varsity practices."
"We'd do the scorebook when we were in sixth grade, so he kept us in the loop," Baker said. "We'd come in at 7 a.m. or after school and shoot around a lot."
After taking their lumps as eighth-graders, both are now in their fourth season on varsity. Baker, a 5-foot-6 guard, leads the 6-0 Eagles in scoring with 21 points per game, while Van Auken is averaging 15.7 ppg.
Van Auken, a 5-8 forward, reached the 1,000-point plateau for her career two weeks ago. Baker is closing in fast. She poured in 28 points in less than three quarters of playing time Friday evening, giving her 877 points.
When it comes to scoring points, there's no rivalry between then.
"We always have about the same points every game," Baker said with a shrug.
"We know we're both going to get the accomplishments that we were always told we were going to get from a young age," Van Auken said. "We just work together, and as long we come out with a win — if I score zero points and she scores 40, who cares?"
On the court, Baker runs the point as the primary ballhandler, while Van Auken plays tough inside, although Friday she actually played more as a guard.
"Katelyn does a lot of little things that oftentimes go unnoticed — she really should be playing guard all the time," Schweickert said. "Normally she'll come up, she'll be an undersized post player, she'll match up with the other team's best post player. … Maria's really good at controlling the tempo of the game, especially with (Van Auken) on the floor."
"Maria's obviously more of the ballhandler and she's become more of the outside shooter, while I've had to play kind of out of position down low a lot, because we don't have very much size," Van Auken said. "I'm usually down low more and then we feed off each other, she feeds me down low and I play more of a post position. She definitely has an up on her dribbling skills, like she always has."
Their individual skill-sets make their on-court chemistry work.
"It works out better, though, because if we played the same, we wouldn't play well together," Baker said.
"We have very different roles on the team, so that's what makes us work so well together," Van Auken added. "What the one person maybe lacks a little bit, the other person has, so it just works."
While they keep their teammates in the offensive flow — like freshman guard Jane Pfau, who scored 18 points against Wells — they often set each other up, like when Van Auken bounced a pass inside that Baker turned into a nifty reverse layup in the third quarter.
"We have this play where I'll go to the high post and she'll dish it off to me, and I'll do a little kick to her and it's a nice teardrop shot every time," Van Auken said. "We have cool stuff like that, or fast breaks, we'll hit each other with really good passes or finish each other's missed layups, because we do that a lot," she added with a laugh.
"They have a good working relationship on the floor because they're able to find each other," Schweickert said. "When the game gets tough — we had a close game the other day with Johnsburg-Minerva, shots weren't falling, we had a lot of turnovers, some of our youth was showing — they were able to find each other on the floor.
"They've played with each other so much, on so many teams together, no matter what combination of players they've been with, they're able to coexist pretty well," Schweickert added. "And they pal around at school, they've always been two peas in a pod. Whether it's trouble or goodness, you can always find them close by."
Baker and Van Auken also play soccer and softball together.
"I play first base, she's shortstop, so we still work together in there," Van Auken said
And while both girls are high scorers in basketball, both play defense in soccer.
"We just started as a center back duo the past few years — we're always working together," Baker said.
But both said basketball is their favorite, and they play it year-round.
"We're on two different AAU teams, one with our assistant coach (Gary Drake)," Van Auken said. "They let us start playing on that team in sixth grade."
Both girls made the Team Fredette 17U AAU team last fall, playing with girls from Queensbury and other large schools. They plan to play again in the spring, along with softball at Bolton.
They also understand the stigma of playing in the MVAC, home to small schools in the Adirondack Park, and not generally known for outstanding basketball. Still, their former teammate Maddie Pratt is playing at Clarkson University.
"We played with them and we did well, and it kind of showed that we can hang with the big dogs," Baker said with a smile.
"Some of our best friends play for Warrensburg and they're in the (Adirondack) League," Van Auken said. "It's still a game — you've got to know how to play. Still, making all of these accomplishments means something, regardless of what league you're in."
