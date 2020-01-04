Bolton duo always work as a team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Maria's obviously more of the ballhandler and she's become more of the outside shooter, while I've had to play kind of out of position down low a lot, because we don't have very much size," Van Auken said. "I'm usually down low more and then we feed off each other, she feeds me down low and I play more of a post position. She definitely has an up on her dribbling skills, like she always has."

Their individual skill-sets make their on-court chemistry work.

"It works out better, though, because if we played the same, we wouldn't play well together," Baker said.

"We have very different roles on the team, so that's what makes us work so well together," Van Auken added. "What the one person maybe lacks a little bit, the other person has, so it just works."

While they keep their teammates in the offensive flow — like freshman guard Jane Pfau, who scored 18 points against Wells — they often set each other up, like when Van Auken bounced a pass inside that Baker turned into a nifty reverse layup in the third quarter.