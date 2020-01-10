BLOG: Wasaren League experimenting with new schedule, one-division format

Starting Friday night, the games actually count in Wasaren League boys and girls basketball.
This season, the league opted to switch from the two-division setup — with a 14-game league schedule — that it had adopted over the last couple of years, to a single-division format.
The 10-team league is playing league games only once through — in other words, a nine-game league schedule, and eight games for girls because Waterford is not fielding a varsity team this year.
Each team was also given four random league teams to play a second time as non-league games early in the season. But that has led to folks wondering what games are league games and what games are not, and confusion about the league standings.
"It's weird, we're nine games into the season and haven't played a league game yet," Greenwich girls basketball coach Jason Slater said Friday, before the Witches opened league play at Mechanicville.
"Out of 20 games, only eight are going to determine the league," said Slater, the league's Section II representative for girls basketball.
The origins of the somewhat unusual new schedule are in a compromise sought between the league athletic directors — who wanted to change from the two-division format — and the coaches.
"The AD's wanted a nice and neat 10 team league schedule, unlike the 2 division format from past years," Cambridge girls coach Bob Phillips said in an email Thursday night. "This would have had us all playing 18 league games with room for only 2 non-leaguers. Coaches on both sides (boys and girls) were not in favor of this and fought to keep a 14 game league schedule so as to allow for the maximum of 6 non-leaguers."
"It was a collective thing — they asked us what was important to us, and keeping the six non-league games was important to us," Slater said. "Our league is always good, we get plenty of competition in our own league, so it's OK to go out and play other teams, get some of our younger players a chance to play more minutes."
There is also a planned crossover showcase day planned for the end of the regular season, Slater said. Of course, that means the possibility exists that teams could play three times.
"It's an experiment — we'll see how it plays out over the course of the season," he said. "If it doesn't work, we'll go back to the drawing board. (The ADs) are very supportive and open to feedback. We tried the two-division thing, but there were some flaws with that. Maybe we'll go back to playing each other twice and only have two non-league games."
For Greenwich, the four random teams to play as non-leaguers worked out well, as the Witches drew Cambridge, Hoosick Falls, Hoosic Valley and Waterford — though they had to seek another non-league team with Waterford dropping out this season.
Cambridge had to move its one girls basketball game against Tamarac to the beginning of the season because of a scheduling conflict. So the Indians and Bengals are the only teams to have actually played a league game in girls hoops.
Cambridge's four random non-league league opponents were Greenwich, Hoosick Falls, Hoosic Valley and Mechanicville, which the Indians went 4-0 against, but they don't count as league games.
"Almost everyone I've spoken with is totally confused and all coaches would like to see changes made for next season," Phillips said by email.
All-female private school Emma Willard is joining the Wasaren League next year, which could present other issues, like an odd number of teams on the girls side.
"Some coaches have voiced that they're not huge fans of it," Slater said, "but I said, 'Let's not jump the gun, let's see how it goes, we haven't played it out all the way yet.' It's worked for us — playing Cambridge, Valley and Falls again will only help us. Everyone wants to stay competitive with state champion Cambridge, but they're on another level."
