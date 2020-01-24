BLOG: Hoops for Nola, and Adirondack League division races

The Cambridge girls basketball program is holding a fundraiser Saturday to benefit a Cambridge Central School third-grader who is battling cancer.

The Indians are playing JV and varsity games against Berne-Knox, beginning at noon. Modified games against Berlin are set for Saturday morning, and youth basketball games are scheduled throughout the day. The booster club will be running a concession stand, NOLA T-shirts will be for sale and a raffle will be running from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The fundraising is in support of Nola Marotta, who has recently started treatment for a rare form of cancer. All proceeds from the day go directly to Nola and her family.

Adirondack League races

With a full slate of Adirondack League girls basketball games set for Friday night, keep an eye on the jockeying for position in the three divisions. The Adirondack League tournament is more than two weeks away, so the divisions will be sorting out.

Most teams in the league have five or six league games left. Keep in mind that each team plays 14 league games — twice against their own division (six games) and once each against non-division foes (eight games).

Corinth (5-4 league) and Lake George (4-5) are battling for the nod in Division I; in Division II, Warrensburg (7-2), Salem (6-3) and Whitehall (6-3) are all in contention; and in Division III, Fort Edward (8-0), Argyle (7-2) and Hartford (6-3) are all very much alive. Next week, starting with Jan. 31 games, all play is within the divisions. Tonight (Friday), some interesting games should be unfolding between Whitehall and Fort Edward, and Salem and Hartford.

