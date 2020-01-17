You are the owner of this article.
BLOG: Area's leading girls basketball scorers

Following Will Springstead's lead, I decided to put together the leading scorers among area girls basketball teams, based on what we have received so far.

If anyone's numbers seem off, assume we are missing a game or two, and let me know so I can try to catch up with the coach next week.

This scoring is just for the greater Glens Falls area, including top scoring averages and 3-point shooters.

SCORING

Dolly Cairns (Sara)     27.0

Maria Baker (Bol)        20.8

Molly Brophy (Green)  20.7

Sophie Phillips (Cam)  18.7

Abigail Ranous (War)  16.9

Karlee Nims (Hart)     16.6

Lilly Phillips (Cam)      15.8

Gaby Thomas (FE)     14.6

Maddy DeLisle (Cor)   14.6  (missing 1 game)

Kate Van Auken (Bol)  14.5

Natasha Chudy (Sara)  13.5

Hope Boland (War)     13.1

Sydney Hart (SGF)      13.0

Hailey Ballard (Qby)    12.9

Hope Sullivan (Qby)    12.4

Gabby McFarren (Hart) 12.4

Hannah Breen (SGF)    12.0

3-POINTERS

Dolly Cairns (Sara)     44

Sophie Phillips (Cam)  35

Hannah Breen (SGF)   28

Maddy DeLisle (Cor)   24  (missing 1 game)

Sydney Hart (SGF)    20

Gaby Thomas (FE)     20

Gabby McFarren (Hart) 20

Hope Sullivan (Qby)   19

Lilly Phillips (Cam)      19

Abby Doin (Qby)         15

Stasia Epler (Cam)     15

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

