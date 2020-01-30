BLOG: Area girls basketball leading scorers, and state rankings -- through Jan. 29

Taking another look at the leading scorers for area girls high school basketball this week, based on what we have received so far from teams out there.
Again, we're doing our best to keep up with stuff, so if anyone's numbers seem off, let me know so I can catch up with the coach as soon as I can.
Also, I'll take a look at the updated New York State Sportswriters Association rankings for girls hoops, as they pertain to local teams. The full rankings are available by clicking here.
These are the top scorers in girls basketball for the greater Glens Falls area, including scoring averages and 3-point shooters.
SCORING
Player (Team) GP Avg.
Dolly Cairns (Saratoga) 14 27.8
Maria Baker (Bolton) 13 21.3
Molly Brophy (Greenwich) 14 21.2
Sophie Phillips (Cambridge) 13 19.0
Brinley Inglee (Hud. Falls) 14 18.6
Karlee Nims (Hartford) 14 17.8
Abigail Ranous (Warr'burg) 15 17.1
Natasha Chudy (Saratoga) 14 15.3
Lilly Phillips (Cambridge) 13 15.2
Kate VanAuken (Bolton) 14 14.7
Kate Wimberly (J'burg-Min.) 15 14.7
Gaby Thomas (Ft. Edward) 14 14.4
Sydney Hart (SGF) 15 14.4
Maddie DeLisle (Corinth) 14 13.7
Lexi Cutter (Glens Falls) 12 13.3
Hailey Ballard (Queensbury) 12 13.1
Gabbie McFarren (Hartford) 15 12.7
Hope Sullivan (Queensbury) 12 12.4
Mikayah Rushinski (Salem) 12 12.3
Hope Boland (Warr'burg) 15 12.0
You have free articles remaining.
Hannah Breen (SGF) 15 11.4
Mackenzie Spencer (Salem) 12 11.0
Aubrey Ranous (Warr'burg) 15 10.9
Fiona Mooney (Cambridge) 13 9.9
3-POINTERS
Player (Team) No.
Dolly Cairns (Sara) 53
Sophie Phillips (Cam) 49
Hannah Breen (SGF) 34
Brinley Inglee (HudF) 33
Maddie DeLisle (Cor) 31
Gabbie McFarren (Hart) 27
Lilly Phillips (Cam) 25
Sydney Hart (SGF) 24
Abby Doin (Qby) 23
Lexi Cutter (GF) 22
Hope Sullivan (Qby) 21
Gaby Thomas (FE) 21
Stasia Epler (Cam) 21
Molly Brophy (Gre) 19
STATE RANKINGS
(Local teams through Jan. 28)
— Cambridge continues to hold onto the top ranking in Class C, with a 14-0 overall record. Maple Hill (13-0) is a solid third behind Holland of Section VI in the state rankings. Also ranked in Class C from Section II are Duanesburg (11th), Berne-Knox (21st, coming off a loss to Cambridge last Saturday) and Warrensburg (12-3), which is ranked 25th.
— Queensbury (13-1) is ranked fifth in the state in Class A. The bad news is Averill Park — which has ruled Section II for several years now — is ranked No. 1 in the state at 10-2, playing in the Suburban Council. Foothills Council rival Amsterdam (12-2) is ranked 10th, and Holy Names is No. 17. That could be a very imposing final four in Section II next month.
— In Class D, Fort Edward (13-1) is ranked fifth in the state, and only division rival Argyle (11-4) is also in the top 20 from Section II, ranked 18th. Bolton (13-2), which plays in Section VII, is ranked 11th, while Schroon Lake is No. 19.
— Saratoga Springs (13-1) is ranked fifth in Class AA, with archrival Shenendehowa (13-0) just above the Blue Streaks at No. 3. Colonie is ranked 22nd.
— The only Section II team ranked in the state in Class B is 13-1 Schalmont, which is 16th. Greenwich, at 12-2, is stuck in Class B this season, but so far unranked.
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.