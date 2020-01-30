BLOG: Area girls basketball leading scorers, and state rankings -- through Jan. 29

— Cambridge continues to hold onto the top ranking in Class C, with a 14-0 overall record. Maple Hill (13-0) is a solid third behind Holland of Section VI in the state rankings. Also ranked in Class C from Section II are Duanesburg (11th), Berne-Knox (21st, coming off a loss to Cambridge last Saturday) and Warrensburg (12-3), which is ranked 25th.

— Queensbury (13-1) is ranked fifth in the state in Class A. The bad news is Averill Park — which has ruled Section II for several years now — is ranked No. 1 in the state at 10-2, playing in the Suburban Council. Foothills Council rival Amsterdam (12-2) is ranked 10th, and Holy Names is No. 17. That could be a very imposing final four in Section II next month.

— In Class D, Fort Edward (13-1) is ranked fifth in the state, and only division rival Argyle (11-4) is also in the top 20 from Section II, ranked 18th. Bolton (13-2), which plays in Section VII, is ranked 11th, while Schroon Lake is No. 19.