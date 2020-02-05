BLOG: Adirondack League girls basketball, state rankings

Taking a quick break from a lot of other work that needs to get done, so here's a brief look at the Adirondack League division races, and other leagues.
Just so you know, the Adirondack League tournament finals are set for next Saturday, Feb. 15, at Queensbury High School. The girls final is set for 6 p.m., followed at 8 by the boys.
Corinth and Fort Edward wrapped up the Division I and III titles, respectively, with wins last Friday. Warrensburg clinched the Division II title on Tuesday night with a convincing 63-37 win over Salem.
So those are the top three seeds for next week's Adirondack League tournament semifinals. Fort Edward is currently 13-0 in the league, Warrensburg is 11-2 and Corinth is 9-4 — so Corinth would play at Warrensburg next Tuesday, assuming that's the day the semifinals are scheduled for, and Fort Edward would host the other semi against the wild-card team.
What is up in the air heading into Friday's games is the wild card. Argyle (9-4) has the inside track on Hartford (8-5) and Salem (8-5), and Argyle and Hartford play Friday at 7 p.m. at Argyle for sole possession of second place in Division III. Wins by Hartford and Salem would create a three-way tie among 9-5 teams. Argyle beat Salem, but Salem beat Hartford head-to-head, and the Argyle-Salem series would be 1-1.
The Adirondack League tiebreakers are as follows: head-to-head, record within the division and then point differential (with a maximum of 20 per game).
You have free articles remaining.
But Argyle can prevent the headache of doing math by simply beating Hartford. The Scots won their last meeting at Hartford 53-38 on Jan. 10.
For the record, Lake George (6-7 league) will not play in the Adirondack League girls final for the first time since 2012 — Fort Edward beat North Warren that year — snapping a seven-year streak for the Warriors.
Foothills, Wasaren glance
Queensbury remains on top of the Foothills Council at 13-0 in the league, 15-1 overall with a one-game lead over Amsterdam (11-1, 14-2). The Spartans have a bye Thursday heading into Monday's showdown with the Rams at Amsterdam. The Rams host third-place South Glens Falls (8-4, 9-7) on Thursday night. South High has a half-game lead over Johnstown (8-5, 9-7).
In the Wasaren League, Cambridge (5-0, 15-0) and Mechanicville (5-0, 12-4) are the top two teams, and assuming both remain unbeaten, they meet next Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Mechanicville for the league title.
State rankings
The state rankings for local teams did not change much since last week. Defending state champion Cambridge remains the top team in Class C, with Warrensburg (14-3) at No. 23; Queensbury is ranked No. 4 in Class A, with playoff nemesis Averill Park still No. 1 and Amsterdam ranked 10th; Fort Edward (15-1) is ranked seventh in Class D, with Bolton (15-2) at No. 12; and Saratoga Springs (16-1) is fifth in Class AA, behind No. 3 Shenendehowa.
Check out the complete state rankings here.
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.