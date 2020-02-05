BLOG: Adirondack League girls basketball, state rankings

Taking a quick break from a lot of other work that needs to get done, so here's a brief look at the Adirondack League division races, and other leagues.

Just so you know, the Adirondack League tournament finals are set for next Saturday, Feb. 15, at Queensbury High School. The girls final is set for 6 p.m., followed at 8 by the boys.

Corinth and Fort Edward wrapped up the Division I and III titles, respectively, with wins last Friday. Warrensburg clinched the Division II title on Tuesday night with a convincing 63-37 win over Salem.

So those are the top three seeds for next week's Adirondack League tournament semifinals. Fort Edward is currently 13-0 in the league, Warrensburg is 11-2 and Corinth is 9-4 — so Corinth would play at Warrensburg next Tuesday, assuming that's the day the semifinals are scheduled for, and Fort Edward would host the other semi against the wild-card team.