Big fourth quarter leads Bolton to Section VII title

PLATTSBURGH — Maria Baker scored 21 points and Bolton rode a big fourth quarter to a 39-28 victory over Schroon Lake in the Class D championship game of the Section VII Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Katelyn VanAuken added 10 points for the Eagles (19-2) who will play the Section II champion in the state regionals a week from Saturday at Beekmantown at noon.
Bolton pulled away in a tight game with a 14-4 fourth quarter. VanAuken's basket put them ahead to stay and the Eagles hit most of their free throws down the stretch.
Malena Gereau led Schroon Lake with nine points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
Bolton wins 39-28 over Schroon Lake. Class D champs.
