Big first half helps Witches triumph

GREENWICH 85, HARTFORD 30
League: Washington County league
Hartford (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
McFarren;1;0;4;6
Dunda;0;0;3;3
Nims;1;0;7;9
French;4;0;1;9
Monroe;1;0;0;2
Wade;0;0;1;1
Totals;7;0;16;30
Greenwich (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Adrianna Rojas;10;0;1;21
Jocelyn Spiezio;2;0;0;4
Molly Brophy;5;1;7;20
Norah Niesz;3;1;0;9
Reegan Mullen;4;0;0;8
Tess Merrill;2;0;1;5
Olivia Strope;3;0;0;6
Reese Autiello;1;0;0;2
Dylan Skiff;4;0;2;10
Totals;34;2;11;85
Hartford;5;4;11;10 — 30
Greenwich;25;19;25;16 — 85
Other stats: Brophy (Gre) 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Skiff (Gre) 7 rebounds.
