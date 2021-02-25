 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big first half helps Witches triumph
0 comments
agate

Big first half helps Witches triumph

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH 85, HARTFORD 30

League: Washington County league

Hartford (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

McFarren;1;0;4;6

Dunda;0;0;3;3

Nims;1;0;7;9

French;4;0;1;9

Monroe;1;0;0;2

Wade;0;0;1;1

Totals;7;0;16;30

Greenwich (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Adrianna Rojas;10;0;1;21

Jocelyn Spiezio;2;0;0;4

Molly Brophy;5;1;7;20

Norah Niesz;3;1;0;9

Reegan Mullen;4;0;0;8

Tess Merrill;2;0;1;5

Olivia Strope;3;0;0;6

Reese Autiello;1;0;0;2

Dylan Skiff;4;0;2;10

Totals;34;2;11;85

Hartford;5;4;11;10 — 30

Greenwich;25;19;25;16 — 85

Other stats: Brophy (Gre) 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Skiff (Gre) 7 rebounds.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News