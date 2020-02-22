Basketball is a family affair for the Thomases

Lexi’s first teams featured Sam Godfrey, Raeghan Heym, Taylor Boucher and Brittni Sardina — some of the best basketball players to wear Fort Edward blue. She soon fit in with a very close-knit team.

“For her, it was easy,” Jason said. “She played with some animals — with Sam and Brittni and that whole group, a great group of kids — so it was easy for her to fall in line with it. And they were best friends, so they all had that similar personality.”

“We were all there to bust our butts, we were all there to get every rebound, we had a lot of shooters and inside players,” Lexi said.

But Lexi and her father still had to negotiate that difficult transition to player and coach.

“He was hard on me with things that didn’t need to be dwelled on that much, and he didn’t realize that at the time,” Lexi recalled. “We would get in huge fights, I’d get in the car crying, I’d tell mom to lock the door and not let him in.”

“Lexi was the easiest one to coach. She worked hard,” Jason said. “We had our run-ins up until about her sophomore year — I think I kicked her out of practice three or four times. At that time, Rachel said, ‘This has to stop, we can’t do this every single day.’