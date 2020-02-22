Basketball is a family affair for the Thomases

FORT EDWARD — The blue and white No. 24 jersey has been handed down from sister to sister in the Thomas family.
It was dad’s number, too, and it also happened to be the number that Kobe Bryant — mom’s favorite player — wore with the Lakers.
All three girls wore No. 24 for the Fort Edward girls basketball team, and all three were coached by their father, Jason Thomas.
Lexi Thomas wore it first. Mady, the middle sister, got it next. Naturally, youngest sister Gaby challenged Mady for No. 24 last year.
In a family of three very competitive girls, there’s no backing down from that kind of challenge.
There’s also some dispute over who actually won.
“We played one-on-one for it, and I ended up winning it, and there was a huge fight after that,” Mady Thomas said. “But I did beat her.”
“We never actually played for it,” Gaby Thomas said. “She was older, so she just took it, and I let her because it was her senior year. But we did play one-on-one and I beat her, so if we did, I would have gotten that jersey. And now I get to have it my junior year.”
That’s just the kind of crazy basketball family the Thomases are.
“We’re extremely blessed for the girls to be as athletic as they are,” said their mother, Rachel Thomas, “and it’s great that Jason has been able to coach them for all of their years in sports.”
“I never thought of coaching girls basketball until I had girls,” said Jason Thomas, now in his 10th season at Fort Edward, where he has a 175-51 record heading into the Section II playoffs.
After a few years as an assistant coach with the Fort Ann boys, Thomas took over the Fort Edward girls varsity in 2010.
He has led the Flying Forts to five Class D sectional titles and four straight trips to the state final four from 2013-16, twice finishing as state runner-up. At least one of his daughters played on his last nine teams — Gaby is currently a junior on this year’s 18-2 squad.
“I always tell people I would never coach boys now,” Jason Thomas said with a chuckle. “Girls tend to listen better, and for me, in my experience, they try harder, and if you’re up front and honest with them and treat them with respect, they’ll run through a wall for you.
“I’ve been fortunate enough in my 10-year run here to have an excellent group of girls who play hard and do anything I ask of them,” he added.
“He has such a good relationship with all of his girls, and I think that’s why his teams work so well together,” Rachel Thomas said. “They really just respect their coach. I know he’s had some kids go through some things during the season, and they’ve been comfortable enough to go talk with him personally, so it’s not just basketball.”
Shared passion Jason Thomas was a football and basketball standout at Bishop Ludden in Syracuse, winning a state basketball title at the Glens Falls Civic Center back in 1994.
He had hopes of playing football in college, but, he said, “I didn’t always take care of my schoolwork.”
So he went the junior college route, attending Cazenovia. The basketball coach invited him to play after watching him in intramurals.
But life took Thomas on a different course.
“I met my wife and — not planned — we had Lexi shortly after, and it was time to grow up and be a father,” said Jason Thomas, who works at the Target distribution center in Wilton. “I stopped playing sports, but it was one of the best blessings I could have received at the time.”
Four years after daughter Alexis, along came Madyson. Gabrielle followed two years later.
But basketball never left Jason Thomas’ system, and his girls were exposed to his passion for the game from the start.
“Jason would play basketball at Crandall Park (YMCA) and Lexi would be in her stroller on the sidelines watching dad,” said Rachel Thomas, a youth employment counselor for Washington County.
Each of their daughters picked up basketball in elementary school. Jason coached all three of them through youth basketball, and again when they moved up to varsity in high school.
That shared love for the game brought the three girls together with dad this season.
Today, Lexi is 22, a graduate of St. John Fisher who is assisting her father coaching this year’s varsity team. Mady, 18, graduated from Fort Edward last spring and attends SUNY Adirondack. Gaby, 16 and a junior, is an all-around point guard for the Forts.
With Jason and Lexi on the bench, Mady keeping the scorebook and Gaby on the court, Rachel Thomas can only pinch herself seeing her entire family in one place.
“It’s so great to look over and see them all right there together,” she said. “I don’t think that’s ever happened.”
Similar roles
All three Thomas girls are between 5-foot-7 and 5-9, and were outstanding all-around players who contributed to some very successful Fort Edward teams. Lexi played four varsity seasons on teams with very balanced scoring and finished with 802 points. Mady was more of a primary scorer for most of her four years, finishing with 965 points. Gaby has 830 through the end of the regular season.
“Lexi was kind of an all-around player, she knew how to do everything and she succeeded at doing everything,” Mady said. “I was like a shooting guard and rebounder, and Gaby does everything — there’s not one thing she doesn’t do.”
“(Mady) was kind of a down-low player on defense — she’s a bigger, muscular girl, so she could move girls right out of her way,” Lexi said. “Mady has that natural jump shot, but she just played to play. Gaby plays because she wants to go farther and play in college. Gaby’s the best of all of us, she’s been around it forever.”
Lexi, who did not play college basketball at St. John Fisher, now she serves as a 10th player in practice for the nine-member Fort Edward varsity.
Mady had no desire to play beyond high school, despite her shooting prowess.
“Basketball was never her first love, and I was OK with it, because during the season she obviously gave me her all,” Jason said of Mady. “She led the area in (3-pointers) last year and had us seconds away from going to the sectional final. It wasn’t a bad career.”
Gaby has been attending varsity practices from the time she was young. She was a ballgirl on the teams that made it to the state semis and finals.
You have free articles remaining.
“I got just as excited as they did — there’s pictures of me jumping up and down, and when we lost I was even crying with them, too,” Gaby said. “I loved going through it all with them, it was fun.”
“She’s had the benefit of watching the other two come up and she’s made herself into a great teammate and a great leader, and a jack of all trades,” Jason said of Gaby. “And she’s been able to go down to Albany and play high-level AAU, and that’s helped her game.”
Lexi never got to play with her younger sisters — she graduated in 2014, and Mady didn’t join the varsity until that fall as a ninth-grader. Gaby was moved up to varsity late in her eighth-grade season, when Mady was a sophomore, so they played two-plus seasons together.
“It was fun playing with her, because I knew I could always get (the ball) to her and she’d make it or drive or do something with it,” Gaby said. “She taught me a lot.”
“Mady and Gaby, when they were younger, used to butt heads a lot,” Lexi said. “But I think when they started playing together on this team is when they got closer, they didn’t fight as much.”
Lexi and Gaby share similar, more relaxed personalities and competitive natures, while Mady is more of an introvert. But all three are willing to speak their minds.
“Gaby is like me, too — she’s laid-back, but she can get feisty when she wants,” Lexi said. “In practice and stuff, my dad will say something and she’ll fire right back — you know, it’s the father-daughter, coach-player dynamic.”
“Lexi and Gaby are a lot alike, they’re very chilled and mellow and laid-back,” Rachel Thomas said. “Not that Mady’s not, but she’s an introvert, she likes to keep to herself. But she has the biggest heart, she’s the first one to buy gifts with money she has.”
While the Thomas sisters may have played different positions on the court, Lexi said they all had the same role on their teams.
“(We) bring positivity to the team,” she said. “We all have that funny, humorous personality, so if someone’s down, we’re the people that tell them it’s OK and pick them up.”
Lexi also said she and her sisters broke the ice for any of their teammates who might have been initially intimidated by having a sometimes loud, intense, no-nonsense male coach.
“I think it helped that we were on the team,” Lexi said. “We’d say something goofy and he’d say something goofy back, and they saw that he’s not this intimidating guy — he’s a big teddy bear.”
Coach vs. dad
Teddy bear or not, Jason Thomas and his daughters have had to navigate the sometimes-difficult dynamic of coach-player vs. father-daughter. That means occasionally butting heads and hurt feelings.
“There’s a lot of times, being the coach’s kids, they don’t get away from the criticism,” Jason said. “Everybody else gets to go home and not hear about it. They’re going to go home, we’re going to look at film and I’m gonna say, ‘This is where you messed up.’”
When Lexi Thomas arrived on the Fort Edward varsity as a ninth-grader in the late fall of 2011, her father had already coached the Forts to their second Section II title ever in his first season.
Lexi’s first teams featured Sam Godfrey, Raeghan Heym, Taylor Boucher and Brittni Sardina — some of the best basketball players to wear Fort Edward blue. She soon fit in with a very close-knit team.
“For her, it was easy,” Jason said. “She played with some animals — with Sam and Brittni and that whole group, a great group of kids — so it was easy for her to fall in line with it. And they were best friends, so they all had that similar personality.”
“We were all there to bust our butts, we were all there to get every rebound, we had a lot of shooters and inside players,” Lexi said.
But Lexi and her father still had to negotiate that difficult transition to player and coach.
“He was hard on me with things that didn’t need to be dwelled on that much, and he didn’t realize that at the time,” Lexi recalled. “We would get in huge fights, I’d get in the car crying, I’d tell mom to lock the door and not let him in.”
“Lexi was the easiest one to coach. She worked hard,” Jason said. “We had our run-ins up until about her sophomore year — I think I kicked her out of practice three or four times. At that time, Rachel said, ‘This has to stop, we can’t do this every single day.’
“It took me time to realize, even though she’s my kid, if she tries hard, that’s just as good as anybody else doing it,” he added. “It’s a fine line to walk sometimes, I don’t always do it perfectly, but I’ve gotten better at it.”
Mady went through the same adjustment period in her first two seasons.
“It was pretty tough at first, it took me a while to get used to it,” Mady said. “We fought a lot — me and him are the same personality, so we butted heads a lot. We both always think that we’re right, so we always argue.”
The girls understood that they had to earn their way into a starting role. And their teammates saw that coach Thomas treated his own girls the same as any other player.
“They’d seen first-hand me getting sat on the bench, so they’d seen that I got the same treatment as everyone else did,” Mady said.
Mellowing out
Rachel Thomas has often found herself playing referee to four very competitive people in her home.
“I try to turn it off when they get home, just because sometimes they need to be done with it,” she said. “Jason sometimes can’t turn it off as the coach, and I’m like, ‘You’re a dad now, enough is enough.’”
“We both carried everything home, and my mom would always have to be the referee,” Mady said. “She’d have to tell us to knock it off, we’re at home, we’re daughter and father, not coach and player.”
“I couldn’t ask for a better mother and wife to handle the situation — she really does balance it well,” Jason said. “It’s been a long time with three girls. It’s a lot of four months, late nights, home alone. It takes a lot of patience and perseverance on her end.”
The Thomas girls say their father has mellowed as a coach over the years.
“I think he’s definitely become more easygoing,” Gaby said. “He’s more understanding when we have our bad days, he’s a lot better with that.”
“Sometimes I watch him in practice, and I’m like, ‘If we tried that a few years ago, our butts would be on the line,’” Lexi said. “He’s still a great coach and he still pushes everyone to their limits.”
“I’d never want anyone else as my coach,” Mady said. “He’s always so competitive, but he always encourages everyone no matter what, so you always feel good. He pushes (players) out of their comfort zone, but it’s always for a good reason, because he knows there’s more in them, more potential.”
Jason Thomas said there’s no way to duplicate the things he and his family have experienced and learned over his decade of coaching.
“I thank Fort Edward for giving me the opportunity to be able to coach my kids, because we have lifelong memories from this,” he said. “They’ve made me love coaching girls basketball — and not just them, but all of the girls I’ve been privileged to coach here. They’ve given me a passion and love for coaching girls basketball that I don’t think will go away anytime soon.”
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.