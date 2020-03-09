Ballard leads way on Foothills girls basketball all-star team

Hailey Ballard of Queensbury was named Most Valuable Player of the Foothills Council on Monday as the league released its 2019-20 all-star team.

Ballard, a 6-foot senior forward-center, helped the Spartans win the Foothills Council and go to the Class A championship game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament before losing to Averill Park. Senior teammate Hope Sullivan, a 5-8 shooting guard, was named to the first team.

Brinley Inglee of Hudson Falls was also named to the first team.

Foothills All-Stars MVP Hailey Ballard;Queensbury First team 1. Hope Sullivan;Queensbury 2. Jackie Stanavich;Amsterdam 3. Andie Gannon;Amsterdam 4. Antonia May;Amsterdam 5. Brinley Inglee;Hudson Falls Second Team 1. Sydney Hart;South Glens Falls 2. Anna Lee;Johnstown 3. Makenzie Smith;Broadalbin-Perth 4. Meghan O’Connor;Queensbury 5. Jazmyne Corker;Scotia-Glenville Honorable Mention Kaileigh Hunt (QHS), Sydney Hoefs (Am.), Jaden Wilson (Jnt), Lexi Cutter (Glens Falls), Macey Koval (Schuy.), Hannah Breen (South High), Abby Doin (QHS), Emma Goebel (B-P), Ashley Bordeaux (Glens Falls), Megan Charnews (Scotia).

