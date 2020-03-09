Ballard leads way on Foothills girls basketball all-star team
0 comments
alert

Ballard leads way on Foothills girls basketball all-star team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball: Queensbury vs. Averill Park

Queensbury's Hailey Ballard gets off a mid-range jumper during Saturday's game in the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament against Averill Park at Hudson Valley Community College.

 Greg Brownell,

Hailey Ballard of Queensbury was named Most Valuable Player of the Foothills Council on Monday as the league released its 2019-20 all-star team.

Ballard, a 6-foot senior forward-center, helped the Spartans win the Foothills Council and go to the Class A championship game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament before losing to Averill Park. Senior teammate Hope Sullivan, a 5-8 shooting guard, was named to the first team.

Brinley Inglee of Hudson Falls was also named to the first team.

+1 
Hailey Ballard

Ballard
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News