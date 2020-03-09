Ballard leads way on Foothills girls basketball all-star team

Hailey Ballard of Queensbury was named Most Valuable Player of the Foothills Council on Monday as the league released its 2019-20 all-star team.
Ballard, a 6-foot senior forward-center, helped the Spartans win the Foothills Council and go to the Class A championship game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament before losing to Averill Park. Senior teammate Hope Sullivan, a 5-8 shooting guard, was named to the first team.
Brinley Inglee of Hudson Falls was also named to the first team.